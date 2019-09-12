How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate Live on Univision in Spanish

Tonight, the Spanish-language network Univision is co-hosting the third Democratic Presidential debate with ABC. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and lasts until 11 p.m. If you’re interested in watching the debate in Spanish, you can watch either online or on TV. The broadcast on Univision will be in Spanish. Read on for details.

How To Watch on Univision via TV or Online

Univision’s television broadcast officially begins at 7:55 p.m. Eastern (6:55 p.m. Central.) The debate ends at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Debate Presidencial 2019.”

To find out what channel Univision is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Univision is on in your region.

If you don’t want to watch on TV, you can watch online using the embedded video below. The YouTube coverage will begin at 7:50 p.m. Eastern (6:50 p.m. Central/4:50 p.m. Pacific.)

If for any reason the embedded video above won’t play, you can go directly to watch the video on YouTube via this link. Or you can try one of the following other options.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Univision online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: Univision is included in either the “Fubo” or “Fubo Latino” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Univision is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

More Details about the Debate

The debate will also be shown on Univision’s social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.

In the tweet below, you can see some staff members posing as extras as they rehearse lights and camera positions before the debate.

Previo al debate, varios miembros del personal posan de extras como los precandidatos para ensayar las luces y las posiciones de cámaras. Los presentadores de @ABC News @GStephanopoulos, @DavidMuir, @LinseyDavis y @jorgeramosnews de @univision practican también en sus puestos. pic.twitter.com/jHQqex5VmH — Juliana Jiménez J. (@photobomba) September 12, 2019

The debate will take place at Texas Southern University. In the tweet below, you can see the university getting ready for the debate.

La Universidad @TexasSouthern en Houston se prepara para el debate demócrata del jueves. Los presentadores practican sus introducciones y se ensayan las presentaciones en video. Las sillas, las pantallas, las luces, todo es examinado con detalle antes del encuentro. pic.twitter.com/Qe6bvKsYfj — Juliana Jiménez J. (@photobomba) September 12, 2019

The moderators will include ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, David Muir of ABC News World News Tonight, Linsey Davis an ABC News correspondent, and Jorge Ramos, the anchor for Univision.

Candidates will make opening statements for tonight’s debate, but there will be no closing statements. They’ll also have one minute and 15 seconds to answer questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals. That’s longer than they were given in previous debates.

Univision had a pre-debate poll of U.S. Latino national and Texas voters. Bernie Sanders had the highest favorability of everyone in the poll, Latino Rebels reported. His favorability was 67 percent, up from 59 percent before the first debate. Joe Biden was at 64 percent up from 56, and Elizabeth Warren was at 53 percent up from 44 percent. About 22 percent of Latino voters in the poll said they’d vote for Biden and 20 percent said they’d vote for Sanders.

For Texas Latino voters, 40 percent of registered voters said they would vote for whichever Democrat won the primary and 33 percent said they would vote for President Donald Trump. The poll showed Sanders winning Texas at 48-42 percent over Trump, with Biden winning 47-43, and Warren winning 44-42.

The lineup for tonight’s debate includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson didn’t make the cut for tonight’s debate. Tom Steyer has already qualified for the next debate but did not qualify for the October debate. Gabbard is just two polls away from qualifying.

