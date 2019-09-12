Democratic Debate Live Stream: How to Watch the Third Debate Online Without Cable

Tonight is the third Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ Presidential candidate. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. There are a lot of options for streaming tonight’s September 12, 2019 debate. Read on for more details.

The debate tonight will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern on ABC on Thursday, September 12, 2019. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Lineup & Details for the September 12 Debate

You can watch the debate in the embedded video below, provided by ABC News. The stream below will start at 7 p.m. Eastern with pre-debate coverage, an hour before the actual debate begins.

The lineup for tonight’s debate includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debate will take place at Texas Southern University. The moderators will include ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, David Muir of ABC News World News Tonight, Linsey Davis an ABC News correspondent, and Jorge Ramos, anchor for Univision.

The debate can also be streamed on ABCNews.com, Good Morning America, and FiveThirtyEight. Mobile apps can also be used to stream the debate, including Facebook Watch.

Expect to see more run-ins between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. You can also expect to see Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have each other’s backs again, just as they did in the last debate. They’re friends and they try to support each other in debates rather than go head-to-head. Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro will also be interesting to watch since they’ll both be debating in their home states. And Andrew Yang has promised to bring something interesting to tonight’s debate, so he’ll be one to watch too.

The next debate will be in October. Tom Steyer has already qualified for the October debates. Tulsi Gabbard needs two more qualifying polls and she’ll be qualified too. Marianne Williamson still needs three more polls to qualify for October.

