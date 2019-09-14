How to Watch Eastern Washington vs Jacksonville State Football Online

The Eastern Washington Eagles meet up with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a ranked showdown between two of the FCS sub-conferences’ perennial powerhouses.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Eastern Washington vs Jacksonville State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Eastern Washington vs Jacksonville State Preview

After a blowout loss at the hands of the Pac-12 powerhouse Washington to start the season, the Eastern Washington Eagles bounced back with a nice win over Division 2 Lindenwood. Finally getting to face a team in their own division and sub-conference, the Eagles look to get back on track after falling short in the FCS title game against North Dakota State last season.

While EWU lost a number of key starters from last season’s team, they return tons of experience as numerous underclassmen were forced to step into larger roles last season as EWU battled the injury bug. With returning talent at every single skill position coupled with a veteran offensive line, the Eagles have a chance to be just as potent of an offense in 2019 as they were during their run into the FCS playoffs last season. On the defensive side of the ball, Eastern Washington had a much-improved unit last season compared to their underperforming 2017 squad. Similar to the offense, they lose a number of key starters but return heaps of talented underclassmen with a surprising amount of experience.

Jacksonville State sits atop the FCS alongside EWU and looks to finally make a push back deep into the FCS Playoffs. Aside from a deep run to the championship game against North Dakota State in 2016, the Gamecocks have found themselves leaving the party early in the playoffs nearly every season despite perennially coming in as one of the top-ranked teams. However, the Gamecocks stumbled out of the gates this season at Southeastern Louisianna and look to pick up a big win over Eastern Washington in an effort to get them back on track.

Jacksonville State comes in with a loaded pool of talent on the offensive end and despite their struggles getting into the end zone against Southeast Lousianna, they had no trouble moving the football up and down the field. The Gamecocks have too much talent on the offensive end for their struggles to continue and their showing last week against Chatanooga – where they scored 41 points – should be a bit more of the norm moving forward.

Jacksonville State and Eastern Washington should prove to be one of, if not the best FCS level showdown this season. Featuring two powerhouse programs expected to make deep runs in the FCS Playoff, the showdown offers a small taste of postseason football in mid-September. Expect an incredibly close game