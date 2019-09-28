How to Watch East Carolina vs Old Dominion Football Online

The Old Dominion Monarchs football team will host the East Carolina Pirates at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday.

East Carolina vs Old Dominion Preview

The Pirates bested the William & Mary Tribe 19-7 last week to improve to 2-2. ECU rushed 48 times for 270 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and outgained the Tribe 480-260.

“What a great night in our stadium,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said, according to 247Sports. “We’re going to look at the film and we’ve got 4 million mistakes we’ve got to get corrected. But the way the kids competed in the second half, the way they fought to overcame adversity, the way we played defense, the way we ran the football in the fourth quarter, that’s what you’ve got to do to win football games.”

Pirates sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers connected on 20 of 34 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. He added 60 yards on 14 rushes (4.3 yards per carry).

Across four games this season, the second-year starter has gone 71-of-125 for 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“Up and down,” Houston said of Ahlers’ performance last week, per 247Sports. “Nobody wants to do great, be the best, more than Holton. The thing he’s got to continue to come along with is pre-snap decision-making and stuff like that. That’s the only thing that frustrates us a little bit. It’s a new offense, new coordinator, and so I thought he played really well at times tonight, and maybe the best he’s played this year at times tonight. But we’ve got to continue bringing him along as far as being the general of the offense.”

Old Dominion edged the Norfolk State Spartans 24-21 in their season opener, but they’ve since dropped a pair of road games to in-state Power 5 schools the Virginia Tech Hokies and, last week, the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Monarchs outgained Virginia 270-244. They led 17-7 at halftime but wouldn’t score again, falling 28-17.

“I’m really proud of our team, how hard we played, very aggressive,” Monarchs head coach Bobby Wilder said Monday, according to the ODU athletics department website. “We had a very aggressive approach; we were going to play to win throughout this football game in all situations and I feel like our team did that. What I’ve learned about our football team through the first three weeks is that we are competitive. It doesn’t matter the situation or opponent, we’ll compete, and we’ll do whatever it takes to win in all three phases. We’ve got a lot of competition going right now on our team for positions, for playing time. The additions we’ve added to the program have brought a lot of value. We’re in a really good place right now with our health, our depth, and as I mentioned, the competition for guys working to get on the field.”