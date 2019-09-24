How to Watch ‘Emergence’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

In ABC’s latest mystery-thriller Emergence, a police chief takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

‘Emergence’ Series Premiere Preview

On Long Island’s Peconic Bay, a police chief finds a young child near the site of a mysterious accident. The child has no memory or what happened and no recollection of who she is, but her identity becomes a key factor in a growing mystery that blossoms into a full-out conspiracy. Allison Tolman (Fargo, Castle Rock) is Jo Evans, the newly divorced police chief and mother to teenage daughter Bree, who takes in the mysterious young girl Piper and is determined to protect her from those who want the child. As the story unfolds, the girl’s connection to the incident gets weirder as a series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are all eventually tied to the young girl.

Alexa Skye Swinton stars as Piper, the girl in question and survivor of the plane crash. The rest of the cast includes Ashley Aufderheide as Jo’s daughter, Bree; Clancy Brown as Ed Evans, an ex-firefighter and Jo’s father who is also battling cancer; Donald Faison as Alex Evans, Jo’s concerned ex-husband; Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, a investigator who works for Reuters; Robert Bailey Jr. as Chris Minetto, a police officer; and Zabryna Guevara as Abby Fraiser, a pediatrician and Jo’s best friend.

Lost‘s Terry O’Quinn stars in a recurring role as Richard Kindred, a charming but ruthless multi-billionaire and head of Augur Industries, a tech firm with a mysterious and very secret agenda. (There’s always got to be a shady, evil-doing corporation afoot!)

ABC’s official description of the “Pilot” episode reads: “Jo Evans (Tolman), a whip-smart police chief, plunges her family into a deepening mystery when she discovers a young girl the night of an inexplicable plane crash in [a] quiet northeastern town and decides to protect her. Who is this child? Where did she come from and what does she know? Benny Gallagher, an investigative reporter, intrudes into Jo’s inquiry with his own take on the shadowy evidence. Jo must balance her growing, protective relationship with Piper with her love and concern for her own family: her daughter, Mia; her father, Ed; and her ex-husband, Alex. As the spellbinding mystery unfolds, the family’s relationships are tested, unexplained events question reality, and everyone chases the shocking answers. What happens when a regular family is gripped by unimaginable circumstances?”

The series is from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan, and ABC Studios. According to Deadline, Emergence was bought by NBC last fall, but when NBC ultimately passed, ABC was quick to act.