How to Watch Family Guy Season 18 Online Without Cable

Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed talking baby is back for the 18th season of Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy. The season premiere takes place as part of FOX’s Animation Domination block and begins with a wild vacation for the Griffins full of Yacht Rock music and surprises.

‘Family Guy’ Season 18 Premiere Preview

When the brewery announces it will be firing one employee, Peter is nervous he will be the one let go. In order to calm his nerves, the family departs on a Yacht Rock cruise that doesn’t go as expected, on the all-new Season 18 premiere episode titled “Yacht Rocky.”

That’s not all Season 18 has in store. At this year’s ComicCon, a full season trailer (below) was released, teasing the season for viewers and showcasing some of the laughs in store. Included in the clip is Peter sharing the screen with legendary MTV veteran cartoons Beavis and Butt-head (with guest vocals from series creator Mike Judge), as well as a hilarious new ‘do for Peter. Meanwhile, Meg finds true love only to have it tragically taken away from her when her new boyfriend is beheaded. In pure Meg fashion, she’s undeterred and determined to make the relationship work, so she stitches his head back on. When it falls off, Chris is determined to get the head back to her, but in pure Chris fashion, that doesn’t go well either.

In addition, Peter goes through a mad-scientist phase and works with cat brains and baby bodies. Peter ventures into Quagmire’s house, where Quahog’s resident perv is now living with 73 cats and offering refreshments like water with cat hair in it, lemonade with cat hair in it, cat hair ginger ale, cat hair ice tea. (Cat owners will feel so seen.)

Family Guy is one of FOX’s animated heavy hitters. Entering its 18th season, Family Guy continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation, and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby named Stewie, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time.

Family Guy has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glen Quagmire) won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of Lois Griffin) won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

In addition to MacFarlane and Bornstein, all of the other regular voice actors will return including Seth Green as Chris, Mila Kunis as Meg, and Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown.