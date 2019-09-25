How to Watch ‘FBI’ Season 2 Premiere Online

The TV show FBI, which airs on CBS, is back. Season 2 premieres on September 24, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the show online but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still plenty of options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who would like more information on season 2 of FBI, the cast, and episode descriptions, read on below.

“FBI” Season 2 Cast: The main cast members, who are all a part of season 2, include Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “O. A.” Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Connie Nielsen as Ellen Solberg, and Sela Ward as Dana Mosier. Peregrym revealed to CBS News that she and the other cast members actually learned a lot from an on-set retired FBI agent. Peregrym said, “We have ‘Dan the man,’ as I nicknamed him, on set. He’s an ex-FBI agent and he kind of takes us through how to do things. More interrogation stuff and how you deal with people, which I find fascinating, there’s tactics with that and how to get the truth.”

When it comes to upcoming episodes of the show, star Peregrym talked to Parade about her wishes, explaining, “I’m hoping that we get more personal stuff and more banter between the characters while we’re also doing our job, because that’s a reality of what the agents are like.”

“FBI” Season 2 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “Little Egypt” and the official description of the episode reads, “After a bomb detonates at a restaurant in Queens, the case becomes personal for OA, who grew up eating there; OA goes undercover to prevent another incident.”

“FBI” Season 2 Episode 2: Episode 2 of the season is called “The Lives of Others” and it will air on October 1, 2019. The episode synopsis states, “After the son of a prominent blogger is kidnapped, the team must sweep through her two million followers to find the culprit; Kristen continues to adjust to life as a field agent with her new partner Stuart Scola.”

“FBI” Season 2 Episode 3: “American Idol” is the title of the third episode, which is described as this, “After a female presidential candidate, Valerie Caldwell, is targeted with a car bomb, OA and Maggie must find them before they strike again; the case leads them to wonder if she is being targeted for her political aspirations or something else.” The show is scheduled to broadcast on October 8, 2019.

