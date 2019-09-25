How to Watch Fiji vs Uruguay Rugby Online in USA

Fiji and Uruguay will meet in Rugby World Cup pool play on Wednesday at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in Kamaishi, Japan.

In the United States, the match will start early Wednesday morning/late Tuesday night (1:15 a.m. ET/10:15 p.m. PT).

Fiji vs Uruguay Preview

In their tournament opener, Fiji led Australia 14-12 at half-time, then built their advantage to 21-12. But the Wallabies responded with 27 unanswered points for a 39-21 victory in the Sapporo Dome.

“We certainly did a lot of good things against Australia but, in the end, we weren’t good enough to win that match,” Fiji head coach John McKee said, according to The Associated Press. “We are on a four-match series to qualify for the playoffs, so the Uruguay game is a very important part of that quest.”

Peceli Yato and Waisea Nayacalevu had one try apiece for the Flying Fijians.

McKee made 12 alterations to his lineup for the Uruguay tie. Leone Nakarawa and captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu are the only forwards who’ll remain among the starters against Los Teros.

“We have made a few changes for the team this week but it doesn’t change the way that we play or our focus,” Waqaniburotu said, per AP. “This is a very important game and we are not going to take the game against Uruguay lightly. The mindset is the same … we are treating every team the same.”

The Flying Fijians have now qualified for eight of nine Rugby World Cups. They’ve never ventured beyond the quarter-finals, which they reached in 1987 and 2007.

This will be Uruguay’s maiden match of the tournament, their fourth Rugby World Cup. Los Teros have never advanced past pool play.

Including youths, the nation has roughly just 6,000 active players. In November, during the Autumn internationals, Uruguay fell to Fiji 68-7 in England.

“Against Fiji and Georgia the aim is to be close in terms of the result and obviously against Australia and Wales to lose by no more than 30 points,” head coach Esteban Meneses said of his side’s aspirations against Group D foes, according to Agence France Presse.

Los Teros feature several players who didn’t turn professional until earlier this year, when the squad began preparing for the World Cup.

Fly-half Felipe Berchesi, who plays professionally for French third division side Dax, is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer.

“Given that here people say rugby players have something wrong in their heads, we have the mentality of being used to going against all expectations,” Berchesi said, per AFP.

“So we expect to win a game. I don’t know if the fans or the union expect to win a match, they’re more cautious … but us players want to win a game and we’re doing everything we can to make that possible.”