How to Watch ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Season 6 Online Without Cable

Created by Nahnatchka Khan, Fresh Off the Boat is loosely inspired by the life of chef and food personality Eddie Huang and his book of the same name. The show depicts the life of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s.

Season 6 premieres Friday, September 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Fresh Off the Boat episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fresh Off the Boat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has the first five seasons of Fresh Off the Boat and will have new Season 6 episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fresh Off the Boat on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fresh Off the Boat on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Season 6 Premiere Preview

In the Season 6 premiere called “Help Unwanted,” Evan gets his first case of “the tingles” after Brandi Chastain scores the World Cup-winning goal against China and rips off her jersey to celebrate. Now Louis and Eddie must team up to give him “the talk.” Meanwhile, Jessica and Honey are learning what it means to be best friends, and we learn a whole lot more about Marvin’s family.

Later in the season, Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, Community) returns as Louis’s brother Gene. In “Grandma’s Boys,” after seeing Marvin blissfully enter retirement, Grandma Huang decides it’s her turn to retire from…something; but when Louis fails in celebrating her the way she wanted, it will take a visit from Hurricane Gene (and maybe a hot tub) to make things right.

In “College,” with Y2K on the horizon, Grandma Jenny, Emery, and Evan look to the future, while Louis and Jessica take a trip down memory lane. Eddie, on the other hand, is stuck trying to navigate the present after his first college visit doesn’t exactly go according to plan.

Fresh Off the Boat stars Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp, and Ray Wise. Its creator Nahnatchka Khan is also known for creating and executive producing Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

The series holds a 94 percent fresh rating on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Slate‘s Wesley Yiin stated that the series is, “The most realistic pop cultural depiction of that particular trip-the return to Asia-that we’ve seen in a very long time.”

Wenlei Ma of News.com.au wrote, “Fresh off the Boat will resonate with anyone growing up with immigrant parents, especially Asian ones, and wishing your mum had packed a ham and cheese sandwich instead of some exotic concoction for your schoolmates to gape over.”