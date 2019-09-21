How to Watch Gardner Webb vs Wofford Football Online

The Wofford Terriers football team will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Gardner Webb vs Wofford live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Gardner-Webb vs Wofford Preview

The Terriers fell to 0-2 last week when they dropped their home opener to the Samford Bulldogs 21-14.

They rushed 65 times for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but got less than nothing from their passing game: junior quarterback Miller Mosley and senior quarterback Joe Newman combined to go 2-of-6 for -1 yards.

Wofford threatened to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs with 3:14 remaining at the Samford 7-yard line. The Bulldogs then ran out the clock.

“Our defense made some big stops in the second half after not playing great in the first half,” Wofford head coach Josh Conklin said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “They were an explosive offense and we knew that going in to the football game. To win the game we had to run the football, control the clock and keep the ball away from them, which we did. We just didn’t score the points when we got down there on the last drive. Hats off to them but I am proud of the way our guys fought and got after it. We got back to our brand of football on offense.”

Gardner-Webb improved to 1-2 last week, besting the North Carolina Central Eagles 21-12 in their home debut.

Each team threw three interceptions, and the Bulldogs lost a pair of fumbles. Senior running back Jayln Cagle led all participants with 23 carries, 141 rushing yards, and a pair of running touchdowns.

“It’s better to win ugly than have a pretty loss,” GWU head coach Carroll McCray said, according to The Shelby Star. “We needed a win any way we could get it, and everybody played a part in the victory tonight.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs haven’t posted a winning season since they went 7-5 in 2013, McCray’s first season in charge.

“I think success is defined by more than just wins and losses,” McCray told The Shelby Star in July. “Success is also defined off the field, in the classroom and how you represent the university in the community. Having said that, I do believe we are a better football team than in previous years. We were picked fifth in the preseason poll, which I think is fair, based on what we have done in the past. That leaves a chip on our shoulder because we know we can compete every time we step on the football field. I think everybody is ready to prove it.”