How to Watch Columbia vs Georgetown Football Online

The Columbia Lions football team will host the Georgetown Hoyas at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Georgetown vs Columbia Preview

The Lions opened their season with a 31-14 road victory over the St. Francis Red Flash last week, scoring 24 unanswered points after going down 14-7 early in the first quarter.

As he often does early in the season, head coach Al Bagnoli rotated quarterbacks in the team’s debut. Junior signal caller Josh Bean started and went 11-of-22 for 78 yards and an interception, which came on the game’s second play from scrimmage. Sophomore quarterback Ty Lenhart completed 5 of 9 passes for 101 yards, adding 5 rushes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s definitely tough but over the years I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at it,” Lenhart said of splitting time under center, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator. “It’s just staying mentally focused and it definitely goes in your game prep. Going into a game you got to act like you’re the starter no matter what.”

In his first game in over a calendar year, senior Josh Wainwright secured 4 receptions for 48 yards. The wide receiver tore an ACL in the second quarter of last year’s season opener, ending his season.

Two years ago, Wainwright hauled in 78 catches for 8 touchdowns and a school record 1,001 yards.

“I wouldn’t wish a season-ending injury on anybody,” Wainwright said before the 2019 season, per the Spectator. “Not only the mental strain, but obviously, there’s a bunch of physical therapy that goes into it, just having to rehab your body back to where it used to be. But, you know what, it builds character, it builds heart, and it gives you a whole new passion for the game.”

He added: “Right now, I feel great. I can’t tell the difference. When I’m out there, I don’t think about it at all. It’s just another practice, which is exactly how I’d want it to be.”

Georgetown dropped their season opener to the Davidson Wildcats 27-20 on the road. They’ve since secured a pair of home blowout victories against overmatched opponents, besting the Marist Red Foxes 43-3 and Division III’s Catholic University Cardinals 69-0.

A week after their tilt with the Lions, Georgetown will visit another Ivy League squad, the Cornell Big Red.

“We’ll really assess what we did well and what we struggled with and make those the focal points of practice,” head coach Rob Sgarlata after beating Catholic University two weeks ago, according to The Georgetown Voice. “Columbia and Cornell are two extremely well-coached and talented teams and those games will be really good preparation for Patriot League play.”