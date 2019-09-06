How to Watch New York Giants Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have Giants games is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

After shipping out some key pieces in the offseason and drafting their QB of the future with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft, the New York Giants will have plenty of questions to answer as they look to compete in the uber-competitive NFC East.

Giants games this year will be on either Fox (12 games–televised in select markets), CBS (2 games–televised in select markets) or ESPN (2 games–nationally televised), while one of the Fox games (Oct. 10 vs New England) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Giants games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Giants Channels Included: Fox, CBS, ESPN (Fox and CBS are available live in New York and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Giants game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Giants games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Giants Channels Included: Fox, CBS (both available live in New York and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus

ESPN isn’t included, but there’s just two Giants game on ESPN during the season, and otherwise FuboTV is a fantastic option. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Giants games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Giants Channels Included: Fox (Sling Blue), NBC (Sling Blue), ESPN (Sling Orange), CBS (Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access)

Price: $40 per month for Sling Blue + Orange ($25 per month for either bundle separately); $5.99 per month for Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access

This option is $46 per month all together, but it quickly gets more expensive if you want what some of the above streaming services offer, such as DVR ($5 per month) or NFL RedZone ($10 per month). Plus, CBS isn’t included, so there’s the extra hassle of needing to use a second streaming service for those games. But if you just want the Fox games (12 Giants games will be on Fox), “Sling Blue” is a great, cheap option for that.

You can sign up for Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Giants games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For the CBS games, you can watch through either Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel or CBS All-Access:

Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which costs $5.99 per month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Giants games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Giants 2019 Season Preview

After an abysmal 5-11 season, the Giants’ brass decided it was time to make some big changes. That started with shipping out star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns — just one offseason removed from inking him to the largest wide receiver deal in NFL history.

The Giants received safety Jabrill Peppers and a first and third round draft choice in the 2019 draft in return. Those picks turned into linebacker Oshane Ximines and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

“The way I look at it is, is what we got in return going to make our club better in the long run?” Giants owner John Mara said shortly after the trade. “I think it will if we make the right decisions. It was not easy, that’s why it took this long. It took a long time to come to grips with the fact that we were moving him to another team. I just didn’t think that was going to happen all winter. I think what we are getting in return will make us better if we make the right decisions.”

The Giants made probably the most controversial decision at the top of the draft, selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. It was a decision that was met with almost consensus head-scratching — and boos.

However, in the Jones quieted a lot of those doubters in the preseason. In three preseason games he has completed 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Jones will start the year behind two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Manning, 38, passed for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions a year ago and is winding down in his career. But — for now — he will remain the starter with Jones waiting in the wings.

“It’s a change. It’s a little different,” Jones said. “But I’m trying to figure out where I can be the most helpful for Eli, for the offense. … Whatever I can do to help — help Eli prepare, help the offense, help the defense prepare with the scout team — is my role. I certainly understand that.”

Odds Shark has the Giants win total for 2019 listed at six — just one game better than a year ago. New York’s division rivals — Dallas and Philadelphia — have win totals of 9 and 10.5, respectively.

The Giants made the playoffs just twice in the last 10 seasons, last sniffing the postseason in 2016 — a wild card game the team dropped 38-13.