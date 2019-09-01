How to Watch Houston vs Oklahoma Football Online Without Cable

In one of the few Sunday college football showdowns, we get an exciting offensive matchup between the Houston Cougars and the seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Houston vs Oklahoma Preview

Houston comes into the 2019 season with a new head coach in Dana Holgorsen, formerly the head coach at West Virginia. He inherits some serious talent on the offensive end at Houston as they come in loaded with experienced talent nearly across the board. Despite going 8-5 last season, they boasted the fifth best offense in the nation. The unit has the talent to potentially eclipse what they were able to do last year and could put up some of the best numbers a Holgorsen offense has ever produced.

Defensively, the Cougars have some serious holes to address. Missing defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Bills, the Cougars need to figure out the interior line before taking a look elsewhere. Blake Young and Aymeil Fleming will be asked to fill some sizeable shoes and despite their combined experience, neither is nearly the talent – or destructive force – that Oliver was.

Oklahoma earned themselves a number seven ranking on the season and poached one of the most sought after transfer quarterbacks on the market this offseason in Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama signal-caller who was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa is far from a slouch. With a 26-2 record during his time with the Crimson Tide, Hurts brings a battle-tested playmaker to the Oklahoma offense and offers them a chance to be one of the nation’s most dynamic. Oklahoma has had a strong history of quarterback play in recent years with both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray cutting their teeth in Norman. Expect that strong play to continue and for Hurts to thrive in the wide-open, fast-paced Oklahoma attack.

On defense, the Sooners aren’t nearly in as good of shape. They struggled to put a quality defense alongside both Mayfield and Murray leading to some lackluster seasons – at least by Oklahoma fans preseason standards. They have a new coordinator in Alex Grinch and hope that he can help stem the bleeding on the defensive side of the ball. Known for getting in high powered shootouts, the Sooners offense is elite and typically wins, though the defense could make things considerably easier by picking up just a few more stops per game.

Look for Oklahoma to come out and rout the Cougars despite the change in quarterback once again. Hurts is experienced and talented – a combination that should thrive in an offense much more suited to take advantage of his well-rounded skill set.