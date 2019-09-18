How to Watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20 in USA

India will host South Africa at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday for the second of three scheduled T20 matches. The first was washed out by rain on Sunday.

In the United States, the match will start Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but can watch the match live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the entire South Africa Tour of India, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of India vs South Africa on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Preview

Quinton de Kock Captains South Africa

With regular South Africa captain Faf du Plessis sitting out of the T20 series, the Proteas bestowed the captaincy to 26-year-old Quinton de Kock.

“I strongly believe that we have a good enough squad. We have a good leader here,” team director Enoch Nkwe said after South Africa arrived in India, according to ESPNcricinfo. “It’s also an opportunity to start building for the future. We know where Faf stands, as a captain and as a player. He’s done great things for South African cricket. We also need to look at what the future looks like. We believe in Quinton, who’s going to be leading the team in this series.”

The wicket-keeper batsman is captaining a squad that features three debutants in fast bowler Anrich Nortje, batsman Temba Bavuma, and all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin

“If you look at the group of guys, we’ve got good enough experience,” Nkwe said, per ESPNcricinfo. “The captain himself has played a lot of cricket here in India. We’ve got fresh blood that is coming into the squad and that’s very exciting. We’ll be competitive. We want to walk away with a series win. The entire squad is very determined. We’re here to win. We understand that the opposition is strong in their backyard, but that’s something we’re going to leave on the park.”

Nkwe added: “We hope that the kind of cricket we’ll be playing out there, people will be able to read and understand the brand of cricket we want to play.”

Ravi Shastri Warns Rishabh Pant

On Monday, India head coach Ravi Shastri cautioned wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant to be more judicious with his shot selection.

The 21-year-old has a strike rate of 161.03 in T20 play, but he’s prone to wasting starts due to over-aggression. Shastri cited a specific Pant duck in the team’s third ODI of their recent visit to the West Indies.

Needing 164 runs off 22.3 overs to win, the heavy hitter advanced up the track to his first ball off Fabian Allen only to mishit and lose his wicket.

“We’ll let him be, but at times, when you see a shot like the first-ball dismissal in Trinidad, if he repeats that, then he will be told,” Shastri told Star Sports, according to the official ICC website. “There will be a rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent.

“As simple as that. Because you are letting the team down, forget letting yourselves down. In a situation where you have the captain at the other end, a target to chase, the need of the hour is sensible cricket.”