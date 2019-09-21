How to Watch Iowa State vs Louisiana Monroe Football Without Cable

The Iowa State Cyclones football team will host the UL Monroe Warhawks at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Louisiana Monroe vs Iowa State Preview

The Cyclones started the season by splitting a pair of nail-biters at home. They edged the Northern Iowa Panthers 29-26 in overtime in their opener then fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 18-17.

Iowa State outgained Iowa 418-313 but lost a pair of fumbles and, with two minutes remaining, turned the ball over on downs on the Hawkeyes’ 39-yard line. Iowa didn’t turn the ball over.

“We’re really close because we punted three times in the game. We’re moving the ball up and down the football field,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said, according to 247Sports. “It’s shooting ourselves in the foot somewhere along the line that’s limited us. You go back to the first game, we punted the ball three times there too. We’re moving the ball up and down the field, 400-plus yards of offense again. It’s the detail and the discipline that we can’t continue to shoot ourselves in the foot.”

On Monday, Campbell praised ULM senior quarterback Caleb Evans, who through two games has gone 42-of-63 for 424, a trio of touchdowns, and an interception and has added 54 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

“I would say up and to this point, probably the most athletic team that we’ve played through the early part of this season,” Campbell said of the Warhawks, per 247Sports. “Veteran quarterback that has a lot of big wins under his belt, who is a senior, athletic, can make plays across the board and they’ve got great playmakers on the offensive side of the ball and you’ve seen that in their first two games this season. Defensively, really aggressive, kind of a playmaking, ball-hawking type of defense. It’ll be a team that certainly has all the athleticism and all the skill to really show up here and be a great challenge for our football program.”

The Warhawks opened their campaign with a 31-9 pounding of the Grambling Tigers then nearly upset the Florida State Seminoles their last time out.

ULM sophomore kicker Jacob Meeks hit a 24-yard field goal to tie things at 38 with 1:30 remaining in regulation. The teams then traded touchdowns in the first overtime, but Meeks missed the extra point, giving the Seminoles the victory.

“They really, at the end, made one more play than we did,” ULM head coach Matt Viator said, according to The Associated Press. “I told the players the goal was to battle, get to the second half and the fourth quarter and have a chance to win the game and we did. We just came up a point short.”