How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14 Online

The Gang is back. It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns for its record-tying 14th season on FXX. The season premiere, “The Gang Gets Romantic,” will air tonight at 10 p.m. EST, and all subsequent episodes will air at the same time on Wednesday nights.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FXX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

FXX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FXX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FXX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FXX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FXX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FXX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 14 Preview

The season 14 premiere is titled “The Gang Gets Romantic,” and the synopsis reads, “Mac concocts a scheme to attract single women to rent Dennis’ bedroom while Frank and Charlie make similar plans to draw in young, European coeds, but neither ad attracts their intended target.”

The second episode of the season is titled “Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool,” and the synopsis for it reads, “Landing in the middle of a focus group after a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool, the gang is determined to restore glory and traditional American values back into the franchise, even if it involves sabotage.”

It’s Always Sunny has tied The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom in history. The cast recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss their longevity, and how writing episodes has gotten easier over the years.

“It’s less stressful for us,” said Rob McElhenney. “Well, it’s still just as much work, but it’s less stressful because we have a pretty good idea of what works and what doesn’t work. We’re laughing a lot more. I think in the beginning we were just still trying to figure out what the show was and who the characters are, and that’s stressful.” McElhenney plays Mac, in addition to being the series co-creator.

“One of the advantages now is really having a better grasp on how to do it,” added Charlie Day. “We manage our time better, and in some ways, it’s less stressful because we know everything will come together. Whereas you don’t have the youthful excitement, you don’t have the youthful angst too.” When asked whether the cast has any plans of stopping, Day said that it comes down to episode quality.

“It’s whether we can put out a good season of television,” he explained. “So it’s always making sure everyone has the time and desire to put in the hard work we put in to make the show what we think it is.” Danny DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds, was similarly enthusiastic about the show’s future. “There’s no rumblings about stopping. Next year we’ll come back and do another season and just keep going,” he said. “Our fanbase is growing; we have older guys, women, 11-year-old kids. If we can be like Warner Bros. cartoons, let’s do it.”