How to Watch James Madison vs Chattanooga Football Online

The Chattanooga Mocs football team will host the James Madison Dukes at Finley Stadium on Saturday.

James Madison vs Chattanooga Preview

Chattanooga bested the Eastern Illinois Panthers 24-10 at home in their season opener, but they’ve suffered blowout defeats to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers since.

Against the Volunteers last week, the Mocs turned the ball over five times and got outgained 360-227 en route to a 45-0 final score.

“The biggest thing for me is when you play guys like [Tennessee], we did some good things, but we didn’t grow as a group,” Mocs head coach Rusty Wright said Tuesday, according to the Chattanooga athletics website. “That was my biggest concern. I have a tough time compartmentalizing that, maybe some guys can but I can’t. And I told the guys that in the team meeting, I laid it out straight-forward to them. I can’t separate them, it’s still a loss no matter who you’re playing.”

Mocs junior wide receiver Reginald Henderson appeared to haul in a touchdown on the Mocs’ last possession, but he was flagged for offensive pass interference.

“[James Madison will] probably be one of the best football teams to play in Finley in a really long time,” Wright said, per the school’s athletics website. “They’re great from top to bottom, both sides of the football, in the kick game, and we’ll have our work cut out for us. We’re looking forward to it after a couple good days of practice. Attitude and effort was 100 times better.”

The Dukes visited the West Virginia Mountaineers in their season debut, falling 20-13. But they responded with a pair of lopsided home victories over the St. Francis Red Flash and the Morgan State Bears.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci went 18-for-23 for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns in last week’s 63-12 beatdown of Morgan State. He added 35 yards on the ground and didn’t turn the ball over.

The redshirt senior was pulled after guiding JMU to a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, giving way to redshirt junior Cole Johnson, who then gave way to redshirt sophomore Gage Moloney.

“[DiNucci] has had two good games in a row, but there’s still room for improvement,” James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday, according to The Breeze. “Ball security can still improve, but he’s doing a good job of getting the ball from point A to point B. He’s making plays with his legs, too. There’s still a couple plays that he’d like to have back, and no matter how well you play, perfection as a concept is almost impossible to attain.”