How to Watch Kansas vs West Virginia Football Online

Coming off a stunning blowout victory last weekend, Kansas and coach Les Miles will look for another big win as they host West Virginia on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup.

Kansas vs West Virginia Preview

As a three touchdown underdog, Kansas racked up 567 yards and knocked off Boston College for their first road game against a power conference opponent in more than a decade last weekend.

“The guys have accomplished to a point,” Kansas coach Les Miles said, “and now it’s about the next things we set our sails on doing. I certainly like where we’re at and I think our team will really be motivated to do special things. They understand they’ve done a couple. Now, is there more to it?”

West Virginia also scored an upset win over, albeit on a smaller scale. The Mountaineers defeated NC State 44-27, outscoring the Wolfpack 23-6 in the second half.

“We have to outwork people, we got to out-physical people. And we embraced that this week [the blue-collar work ethic].What you saw on the field today was a product of that.

Khalil Herbert and Pooka Williams Jr. led the way for the Jayhawks, rushing for over 300 yards combined. Herbert put up 187 and a score on a whopping 17 yards per carry average, while Williams had 121 and a TD.

“It’s not like we just reinvented the wheel this week and just threw in some new plays,” KU quarterback Carter Stanley said. “It’s stuff we’ve practiced for a while now. And our guys did a good job of it.”

Stanley added that Kansas isn’t hanging their hats on the big win. They know there’s a ton to improve upon, especially with Big 12 play revving up.

“It was a lot of fun to see our hard work and preparation pay off last week,” Stanley said. “But win or lose, you have to flush it on Sunday. It’s a new week and it’s up to us to see what we can do with it.”

Miles thinks the Jayhawks will see some increased fan attendance thanks to the big upset win and they’ll be fueled up to see a good game.

“We’re going to have a home crowd that is spectacular. There is no question that this home crowd is going to be loud, eat a lot of food, drink — are they allowed to drink there now?,” Miles said. “They’re going to drink and be loud and have fun, and we are going to play our butts off just as hard as we can. It’s a good West Virginia team coming in, and they’re worth it.”

The last road trip for West Virginia didn’t go so well, as the Mountaineers fell to Missouri 38-7 and looked hapless on offense.

“We’ve got to handle the trip much better than the first away game we had,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

Odds Shark has the visiting Mountaineers installed as a 4.5-point favorite with the total set at 49.