How to Watch Khabib vs Poirier on ESPN Plus

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off with interim champ Dustin Poirier in a unifcation bout at UFC 242 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

The main PPV card will start at 2 p.m. ET in the United States, with Khabib vs Poirier taking place around 3:45 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch Khabib vs Poirier, you’ll need to order UFC 242 through ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 242 PPV and how to watch the anticipated lightweight title bout:

How to Order UFC 242 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 242, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 242 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 242 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below)

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 242 right here for $59.99.

You will also be given the option for the special bundle price if you simply want to extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get UFC 242 for $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 242

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Khabib vs Poirier and the UFC 242 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

Khabib vs Poirier Preview

Nurmagomedov (27-0 in his MMA career, 11 in the UFC) hasn’t fought since he defended the UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018. The bout preceded an infamous in-arena brawl that resulted in the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s suspending Nurmagomedov and McGregor for nine and six months, respectively.

The Eagle recently said that despite his dominance in the lightweight division, he doesn’t foresee his attempting to jump weight classes and become a two-weight champ, a feat McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo have pulled off.

“I think if you want to improve your legacy, changing weight classes, I don’t think this is a help for you,” Nurmagomedov said, according to MMA Fighting. “Only thing that helps you, you have to beat tough opponents. What about when you beat tough opponents and you’re still undefeated for more than 11 years? I think this is can improve your legacy. If you lose a couple of times in the UFC and then you win one title and a second title, then you lose again, even if you win three titles, this not make you great.

“My opinion, winning undefeated a long time and you never lose, this one is real thing. This is my opinion. It doesn’t matter what people think. It doesn’t matter what they want. When you go to the cage again, again, again, you win, win, win, win, they have to talk about this guy is the best.”

The Russian added: “I don’t focus on welterweight or featherweight. My focus is on the lightweight division. I’m a real lightweight and my fight is going to be in the lightweight division.

“I don’t want to change any weight classes. I want to focus on my weight division.”

During Nurmagomedov’s suspension, which was recognized by the UFC and other fighting organizations, Poirier (25-5, 17-4) bested Max Holloway via unanimous decision at UFC 236 in April to claim the lightweight strap.

“Walking into the octagon September 7, I know I need to be at my best,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “It’s going to take all of me. It’s going to take all of this preparation done the right way to beat Khabib. I understand that.

“I’m going to do something that’s never been done and I’m treating it that way. This is history. I’m about to make history.”

The 30-year-old Louisiana native added: “I’m just excited that I put myself in this position and that I have an opportunity to show the world how great I am on the biggest scale possible and unify these belts.”