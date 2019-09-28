How to Watch Louisiana vs Georgia Southern Football Online

The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday as both teams enter Sun Belt play.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Louisiana, Georgia Southern and Sun Belt football games every week, other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch ULL vs Georgia Southern live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Louisiana vs Georgia Southern Preview

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won three straight since they dropped their opener to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-28.

They had their first true road game of the year last week, thrashing the Ohio Bobcats 45-25. Louisiana dominated on the ground on both sides of the ball, amassing 285 yards on 46 rushes (6.2 yards per carry) while surrendering 103 yards on 28 carries (3.7 yards per carry).

“We want to be a team that can rush the ball and stop the run,” Louisiana head coach Billy Napier said, according to 247Sports. “It’s part of our culture, and it proved to be effective as the day went on. I was very impressed with our defense throughout the day. I know they gave up some plays in the second half, but for most of the game, we had it under control because our defense played well throughout. I thought we affected the quarterback a couple of times. We sacked him, we hit him, we pushed him from the pocket. I thought our backend guys did a good job of covering. We seemed to be on the same page through most of the game.”

Georgia Southern enters the matchup with a 1-2 record, having sandwiched road losses to Power 5 foes around a 26-18 home victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Eagles got blasted by the LSU Tigers 55-3 in their season debut, but two weeks ago they pushed the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the brink of defeat.

Georgia Southern returned a missed field goal and a fumble for touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a four-point lead, but the Gophers assembled a 13-play, 75-yard drive to find the end zone with 13 seconds remaining for a 35-32 victory.

“Tough one,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said, according to the Savannah Morning News. “We got ourselves in position to win the football game and were not able to finish. Tremendous job of getting two non-offensive scores in the fourth quarter. But we just couldn’t control the clock in the fourth quarter and then couldn’t make the stop when we needed to.

“It’s disappointing. We expected to win the ballgame. We didn’t.”

He added: “I know what our guys are made of. They’re tough. Adversity is something they like to look in the face and they like to respond to it. They hurt right now, and I hurt for them.

“I love these dudes and they’ve been through a lot and deserved this one. We just didn’t get it done. But, when we lose a football game, it doesn’t define us. It’s an opportunity to stay strong.”