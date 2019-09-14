How to Watch Maryland vs Temple Football Online Without Cable

The Temple Owls football team will host the Maryland Terrapins at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Maryland vs Temple Preview

The Terrapins are coming off a pair of convincing performances at home. They opened their season by destroying the Howard Bison 79-0, then last week bested the Syracuse Orange 63-20.

Maryland found the end zone in each of their first three possessions against Syracuse.

“We were fortunately able to start quickly,” first-year head coach Michael Locksley said, according to 247Sports. “We got a good three-and-out on defense and then on offense we were able to score quick. We keep stressing that starting fast is really important for us in all three phases, and today I thought we did that.”

He added: “I was happy with the offensive execution early in the game. As we got into the third quarter we kind of got a little lulled because we slowed down the tempo trying to cut some of the plays off the game that our defense would have to play. And that’s not something that we’re good at yet so it was good to be able to work on slowing our tempo down because we’ve got to make sure to play complementary football.”

The Terps outgained the Orange 650-400 and were particularly dominant on the ground, racking up 354 rushing yards to Syracuse’s 70.

“Our defense did a really good job,” Locksley said, per 247Sports. “We gave up some explosive plays which you don’t like to see, but when you play the type of defense we play, you’re going to give up some plays. It’s just how you respond.”

The Owls haven’t played since their season opener on August 31, when they blasted the Bucknell Bison 56-12 at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We gotta clean up some things,” head coach Rod Carey said, according to The Temple News. “It certainly was not perfect. We got a lot to get better at and learn from. We don’t take winning for granted.”

Redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Russo went 32-of-41 for 409 yards, 4 touchdowns, and an interception. He then gave way to backup Todd Centeio, a redshirt sophomore, who went 4-of-5 for 98 yards and another score.

“At times, we could’ve been faster,” Russo said of Temple’s up-tempo offense, per The Temple News. “I think that’s just getting into the games, working on it even more and getting paced going down. I think we moved pretty well today. There was a couple times where we were getting ready to snap the ball and the defense wasn’t set and they were still looking for calls.”