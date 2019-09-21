How to Watch Michigan vs Wisconsin Football Online Without Cable

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will host the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday in each team’s first Big Ten test of the season.

Michigan vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers are 2-0, having bested the South Florida Bulls on the road and the Central Michigan Chippewas at home by a combined score of 150-0.

“I think what I have enjoyed about this team right now is they’re playing off each other, for each other, and with each other,” head coach Paul Chryst said after the September 7 victory over CMU, according to 247Sports. “And we know there is going to be a lot more to come, but if we can build on that and continue to grow, then — we’ve got a ways to go, but I like the way we have started, certainly.”

In his first start at Camp Randall, junior quarterback Jack Coan went 26-of-33 for 363 yards and a trio of touchdowns without turning the ball over en route to a 61-0 win.

A Badgers quarterback has thrown for more than 363 yards in a game just four times. Chryst pulled Coan from the blowout midway through the fourth quarter, leaving the rest of the snaps to freshmen Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf.

“I just work hard and try to do all I can to help this team win,” Coan said, per 247Sports. “And obviously, the offense has really been helping me out a lot. I’m getting great protection from the line and the backs, and then the receivers and tight ends and running back are making some spectacular plays. So it’s a team success.”

The Wolverines are also 2-0, but they haven’t been quite as dominant. They bested the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 40-21 in their debut, then eked out a 24-21 overtime victory over the Army Black Knights.

Both wins came at home.

Army missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of regulation. The sides then traded touchdowns in the first overtime. Michigan opened the second with a field goal, then won it with a sack-fumble and recovery on 3rd-and-11 for the Black Knights.

“That was a gem of a defensive performance, there’s no doubt about it,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to The Michigan Daily. “Talk about the last play, the last series, just the entire football game.”

The Wolverines managed just 108 rushing yards on 45 carries (2.4 yards per carry).

“We just got some kinks in the offense that we’re still working through,” Michigan senior guard Ben Bredeson said, per The Michigan Daily. “It’s a new look for us. We’re two weeks in and going into this bye week, going into the Big Ten season, it’ll be good for us.”