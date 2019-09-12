How to Watch ‘Mr Inbetween’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Inspired by the 2005 movie The Magician, Scott Ryan’s Mr Inbetween, an Australian black comedy-drama, returns tonight for its Season 2 premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The season will comprise of 10 episodes.

‘Mr Inbetween’ Season 2 Premiere Preview

In Mr Inbetween, Scott Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith, a man who juggles being a father, ex-husband, boyfriend, and best friend. Adding to his already complicated life is his job as a criminal for hire which complicates his efforts in parenting Brittany (Chika Yasumura), his daughter with his ex-wife, and his role as a loving boyfriend to Ally (Brook Satchwell). He’s also a caretaker to his sick brother Bruce (Nicholas Cassim) and covers for his friend Gary (Justin Rosniak), all while following his boss Freddy’s (Damon Herriman) orders without question. The series also stars Justin Rosniak, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, and Matt Nable.

Shoesmith “takes care of people”—collecting debts, relieving them of drugs and guns, and often taking care of them on a more permanent basis. He demands respect and doesn’t tolerate it when someone disregards his very clear code of ethics. In Season 2, Ray’s work and personal life begin to collide even more and he finds himself struggling to keep both sides of his life from imploding.

The six-episode first season, created and written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, was well-received for its mix of black comedy and drama. Graeme Blundell of The Australian called it, “A grim but very funny comedy built around the clear boundaries that exist between criminality and respectability, and the way the transgressive energies of life at the margins are so segregated from mainstream Australian society.”

Robert Lloyd of The LA Times wrote, “By keeping the action at a low boil, even at critical junctures, Mr Inbetween functions less as a thriller than a character study, often enough as a comedy, and occasionally as a critique of toxic masculinity.”

The first four episode titles have been released by the network starting with tonight’s “Shoulda Tapped,” followed by “Don’t Be A Dickhkead,” “I Came From Your Balls?” and “Monsters.”

“It’s been fantastic to see Mr Inbetween embraced by fans and critics. The exciting, offbeat and fast moving first season is defined by the magnetic performance and creative vision of Scott Ryan and director Nash Edgerton,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We can’t wait to return to Ray’s world in season two of Mr Inbetween.”

Although Shoesmith claims to not really enjoy hitting people, you’ll love watching him not enjoy it as he tries to balance his moral center and severe anger management problem.