How to Watch ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 6 Premiere Online

Season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans, which airs on CBS, is back tonight. The new season premieres on September 24, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. For those who want to watch the new episodes online but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still plenty of options for you to watch the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who would like more information on season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans, the cast, and episode descriptions, read on below.

“NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Episode 1: The premiere episode is called “Judgement Call” and the episode synopsis reads, “Pride must cut his vacation short when Hannah is suspended for breaking protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI.”

“NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Episode 2: “The Terminator Conundrum” is the title of episode 2 this season and it will air on October 1, 2019. The official description of the episode states, “A Navy pilot says she saw an unidentified object prior to a private plane crash; Pride suffers from insomnia and nightmares as a result of being kidnapped and drugged last year.”

“NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Episode 3: Episode 3 of the season will run on October 8, 2019 and its title is “Bad Apple”. The episode description reveals that, “Pride travels to New York City after new DNA evidence is linked to a 20-year-old cold case from his past.”

“NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Episode 4: “Overlooked” is the title of episode 4 and the date it will air is October 15, 2019.

“NCIS: New Orleans” Season 6 Cast Changes: Some special guest stars will come aboard this season and Parade has reported that Joanna Cassidy will join as Pride’s mother. Eddie Cahill is another actor who is set to appear. Regular cast members Scott Bakula as Dwayne Cassius Pride, Lucas Black as Christopher LaSalle, Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Hannah Khoury, Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Patton Plame, and C. C. H. Pounder as Loretta Wade are all back.

Country Living has reported that Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement that the NCIS shows like NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles are staples on the CBS network. Kahl said, “Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years. They offer heroic stories, big stars, and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base. We’re excited to have Chris [O’Donnell], LL [COOL J], Scott [Bakula], and these terrific casts back to bring more terrific NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

In addition to NCIS: New Orleans premiering tonight, the original NCIS also has its season premiere tonight – for its 17th season.

