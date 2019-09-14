How to Watch Notre Dame vs New Mexico Football Online

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the New Mexico Lobos for a college football clash at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Notre Dame vs New Mexico live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs New Mexico on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs New Mexico on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with 40-plus live TV channels.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs New Mexico on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

New Mexico vs Notre Dame Preview

The Irish bested the Louisville Cardinals 35-17 on the road in each side’s home opener back on September 2. Notre Dame outgained their foes 423-383 and won the turnover battle 3-1.

“Obviously, when you play a team that is well coached and has some athletes and plays emotionally charged like they did you learn a lot more,” head coach Brian Kelly said the next day, according to 247Sports. “It’s a Power 5 team in the ACC at home, you’re on the road, those are all things to consider when when you’re evaluating your football team. It’s not against an FCS opponent or a non–Power 5 team at home. All of those go into the evaluation of your football team and where it is and where it needs to go. Certainly we need to improve, but the the platform from which we look at the improvement is judged upon going on the road against the Power 5 opponent that is clearly playing at a higher level with some really good athletes.”

The Irish haven’t played since their debut, which took place 12 days before Saturday’s tilt with the Lobos. Kelly adjusted the team’s practices accordingly, ramping up the physicality.

“I didn’t want to go a full week without contact and tackling,” Kelly told reporters on Monday, according to USA Today. “We tackled. We scrimmaged. We didn’t have a 50-play scrimmage, we got some live tackling in there with our ones, our key backups. We worked on special situations that I didn’t think that we were quite up to snuff in, and really spent a lot of time on those in particular. You could probably all figure out which those situations were, and then added some New Mexico into that as well.”

New Mexico also hasn’t played since their season debut on August 31, when they took a nail-biter with the Sam Houston State Bearkats 39-31 at home. Lobos head coach Bob Davie, Notre Dame’s head coach from 1997 to 2001, was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition later that night, but he’s expected to make a complete recovery.

New Mexico offensive line coach Saga Tuitele will serve as head coach against Notre Dame.

“Coach is recovering, and you know he shows up when he can, and gives us some words of advice,” Tuitele said on Sunday, according to KRQE. “You know he is just in recovery right now. Really since everyone found out that coach was going to be OK it’s back to normal and good energy. Really good energy today, especially with the defense. Everyone is focused, everyone is excited, everybody is ready to go.”