How to Watch Notre Dame vs Louisville Football Online Without Cable

The Notre Dame Irish meet up with Louisville Cardinals to start the season in a Labor Day showdown.

Notre Dame vs Louisville Preview

Notre Dame is coming off a disappointing loss to eventual national champion Clemson in the college football playoffs, yet return enough talent on the offensive end to potentially far exceed last season’s unit. Ian Book is back under quarterback once again and the offense as a whole has ample experience and talent – even at positions that have seen some major turnover. The Notre Dame offense seems primed to carry the Fighting Irish forward in their quest to get back to the College Football Playoffs.

Defensively, the Irish have considerably more work to do. While they are no doubt loaded with talent at nearly every position, they lose some major playmakers and require a ton of new faces to step up into much larger roles. The Irish are by no means a bad defensive team, just relative to their offense, the unit could likely use some work in order to pull its weight. They very well could emerge as one of the better units in the nation, though it seems more likely that the Irish will rely on the offense to outscore some of the more elite teams they’ll eventually run into should they make the CFB playoffs.

Louisville is coming off a historically bad year in which they went 2-10 without former star quarterback Lamar Jackson calling the shots. With one of the worst defenses in the nation to go with a mostly stagnant offensive attack, the Cardinals weren’t able to do much at all last season – their only wins came over Purdue and FCS Indiana State. They have some solid building blocks on the offensive line but are relatively weak elsewhere and need some major improvement across the board to contend in the ACC.

Defensively, the Cardinals – as mentioned above – are coming off an embarrassingly bad season. They have a new coordinator and a number of returning starters, though the unit was so atrocious last season that it has seen a major facelift. Despite the fact they should be throwing out a number of different looks this season, the fact remains that the personnel simply isn’t that good. Based off sheer experience they should see some slight improvement, though a major turnaround shouldn’t be expected from one of the worst defenses across any Power-Five program last season.

Expect the Irish to come out and send an early message on Labor Day as they run up the score on an overmatched Cardinals defensive unit. Ian Book should get himself off to a hot start and the Irish should have plenty of running room to help break in their new-look rushing attack.