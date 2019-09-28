Notre Dame vs Virginia Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After suffering their first loss a week ago, the No. 10 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to get on track against No. 18 Virginia on Saturday in South Bend.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Notre Dame vs UVA live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Virginia vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame didn’t have enough in the tank to hang with No. 3 Georgia last week, but nonetheless, the 23-17 was an encouraging result where the Fighting Irish had a shot late.

“You could hear it out there, the physicality was real,” Kelly said. “It was probably one of the most physical games that I have coached, against any team that I have competed against, and that’s a lot of games that I’ve coached.”

The task is still tough this week against the a stingy Virginia squad that is tied for the most in the nation with 20 quarterback sacks and is ranked No. 14 with 263.8 yards allowed per game.

“I think our team will define who they are this week because they’re coming off of a game where they were disappointed in their performance,” Kelly said. “Clearly they know what’s at stake for them this weekend, they’re playing a really good football team that’s nationally ranked.

“I have a good feeling that they’re going to respond in the right way. Again, its closer to defining who you are after coming back from a loss than it is any time after a win.”

Ian Book leads the way offensively for Notre Dame. The senior has passed for 828 yards, 8 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions.

“What doesn’t he do well?,” Virginia co-defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga said. “That’s the question. He is great at getting out of the pocket. Throwing the ball. Very strong arm. Very instinctive. Very athletic. We’ve got our hands full.”

The game is big for Virginia as well, as the Cavaliers hope to establish themselves as legitimate contenders for their first ACC Coastal Division football title. Virginia is 4-0 for the first time since 2004, but had some drama along the way, most notably last week.

The Cavaliers fell behind 17-0 to Old Dominion before storming back with 28 unanswered points to remain undefeated.

“Put it this way,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “The number of times this year already I’ve heard, ‘This is the first time since,’ the number of sentences that have started with that after the game when someone walks up, and there is some year and some metric.

“There are a lot of cool and positive things happening in our program. There will always be another metric, and this is the next one.”

Notre Dame is listed as an 11-point home favorite for the game with a modest total of 48.5.