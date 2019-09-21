How to Watch Ohio vs Louisiana Lafayette Football Online

The Ohio Bobcats football team will host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Peden Stadium on Saturday.

Louisiana Lafayette vs Ohio Preview

The Ragin’ Cajuns lost their season debut to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 38-28 in New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

They then bounced back with a pair of home blowout victories over the Liberty Flames and the Texas Southern Tigers.

ULL’s stomping of the Tigers was particularly lopsided — they scored a touchdown on every single drive that wasn’t interrupted by the end of a half en route to a 77-6 final score.

“It’s easy to look over an opponent who is an FCS team and Vegas has you as a 47-point favorite and all that,” ULL head coach Billy Napier said, according to The Daily Advertiser. “For our staff to have our team in the right frame of mind and for us to start fast and play sound in all three phases and get the game under control, it was a good day.”

With the score 56-6 at the midway break, Napier and Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney agreed to shorten the remaining quarters to 10 minutes apiece.

Napier began resting his starters in the first half.

“It was exciting to see some of the guys play that don’t get a chance to play week in and week out,” Napier said, per The Daily Advertiser. “We have so many people on our team with a unique role and they bust their tail every week to get the team ready.

“Those guys got significant playing time in the second half. The intention was to play a lot of guys that we need to develop. We want them to have tape we can teach off of and we want them to develop confidence and settle down when they get in there.”

The Bobcats opened their season by pounding the Rhode Island Rams at home, but they’ve since suffered a pair of road losses to the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Ohio conceded a whopping 305 rushing yards on 46 carries (6.6 yards per carry) in their 33-31 loss to Marshall, which head coach Frank Solich attributed to poor tackling.

“I don’t think it’s because of effort, and it’s certainly not because of toughness,” Solich said, according to the The Post. “It has to do with more of getting in control and breaking down and getting clean hits on guys.”

He added: “You keep working on form tackling and make sure you’re not over running tackles. You make sure that you’re not allowing the cut back angles that backs and receivers can take at times. You work on drills that simulate all that stuff, and we’ll continue to do that.”