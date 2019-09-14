How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA Football Online Without Cable

Propelled by the nation’s top offense, Oklahoma and Heisman hopeful Jalen Hurts head to the West Coast in search of a 3-0 start against Chip Kelly and UCLA on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Oklahoma vs UCLA Preview

This whole transfer thing has worked out pretty good for Hurts, who had a 26-2 record as Alabama’s starter before losing his job the Tua Tagovailoa and transferring to Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma squad.

Hurts is currently the only player in the nation with 500 passing yards (591) and 200 rushing yards (223). He’s also doing it in a hyper-efficient manner. Since 2017, Hurts has thrown 31 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

To follow up his bonkers debut — which featured six touchdowns and more than 500 yards of total offense — Hurts threw for a trio of scores and 259 in the Sooners’ 77-14 blowout of South Dakota.

As a team, Oklahoma is the only team in the nation averaging over 10 yards per play (10.92).

Things have not been pretty for Chip Kelly at UCLA. The Bruins have started the season 0-2 with losses to San Diego State and Cincinnati. In all, UCLA has lost 11 of the 14 games Kelly has been at the helm.

“I thought there were opportunities to make plays and we didn’t,” Kelly said of the loss the San Diego State last week. “It hurts when you lose to San Diego State, so the fact that we hadn’t lost to them before means absolutely nothing. We weren’t here before. We lost to them now. It means it hurts.”

UCLA will be looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2015 when Oklahoma comes to town. The Sooners lead the all-time series with the Bruins 4-1, which includes a 49-21 win last season. Oklahoma has won 20 consecutive road games, dating back to 2014.

“It’s just mindset. It’s a mentality of that those teams have had and those players and coaches have had in the past,” Riley said. “For us, it’s something to learn from but we got to understand that none of those count for right now. We got to go earn that for ourselves for this group.”

The game will be played at the Rose Bowl, which is an experience Riley and the Oklahoma players are embracing.

“It’s one of the most historic fields in our game. Especially these non-conference road games, you only get a few cracks at these,” Riley said. “Going to Ohio State, going to Tennessee, going to UCLA. I know we got several great ones on our future schedule. You only get to do these maybe one time or two in your career. You definitely want to make the most of it.”

Odds Shark currently lists Oklahoma as a 23.5-point favorite with a total of 72.