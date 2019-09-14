How to Watch Oregon vs Montana Football Online Without Cable

After a rout of Nevada, the Oregon Ducks will look to make it two in a row as they host the Montana Grizzlies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday as a huge favorite.

The game starts at 10:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have P12 Network, you can watch Oregon vs Montana live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Oregon vs Montana Preview

The Ducks have won 24 straight nonconference games at home and are heavy favorites to move than number to 25 this weekend against Montana. Oregon is a whopping 37 point favorite in the game, but after their 77-6 rout of Nevada, the large number might be warranted

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 310 yards and connected with five different receivers for five touchdowns. Herbert is considered one of the top NFL draft prospects for 2020.

However, it’s Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed who has Oregon coach Mario Cristobal talking. Sneed is averaging 348 yards passing.

“Think that their quarterback is really a special player. He’s a runner, he’s a thrower, he’s the heart and soul their team, very tough,” Cristobal said on Monday. “He’ll throw his body around. There’s no hesitation in his game whatsoever. The balls out quick and it’s accurate. I think he’s a special player.”

Montana opened its season with wins over South Dakota and North Alabama, and the Grizzlies are ranked No. 18 nationally among FCS schools.

“We just need to keep progressing and improving and getting better,” Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said. “That’s what good teams do throughout a season. And certainly to go in and play the Oregon Ducks, we’re going to need a great effort.”

Oregon dropped its opener to Auburn 27-21, but still have an outside shot at barging into the College Football Playoff if they are able to win out in the Pac-12. The Ducks open conference play against Stanford on Sept. 21. Before then, Cristobal still wants to see some improvement from his squad.

“I think we still got to keep getting physical at the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. When you play a scheme that has so many looks, multiple pressures, very different pressures, a couple than what we prepared for when you look at them offensively the way that they try to catch you with a lot of eye candy with some of the fly motions and the screens and what not. You still can’t allow yourself to lose your eye discipline; you still got to play physical, you got to play physical, play blocks and knock back defenders and then figure it out on the run. I think sometimes we caught ourselves peaking or not completely finishing a block and we got to get better.”

Montana will be paid $650,000 by Oregon for the guarantee game, according to the game contract.