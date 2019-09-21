How to Watch Ohio State vs Miami OH Football Online Without Cable

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team will host the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Miami (OH) vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes opened their season with blowout wins over the Florida Atlantic Owls, the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Last week, in their first road game and first Big Ten test of the campaign, Ohio State thrashed the Hoosiers 51-10 behind a huge day from J.K. Dobbins. The junior running back carried 22 times for 193 yards and a touchdown, adding a pair of catches for 14 yards and another score.

Sophomore quarterback Justin Fields went 14-of-24 for 199 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He added 11 yards and a touchdown with his legs, and didn’t turn the ball over.

“We can be great. We’re nowhere near where we need to be, but we can be,” head coach Ryan Day said at a Tuesday press conference, according to cleveland.com. “We have the ability. We have the talent. We have the leadership. But if we want to get to where we want to go, we have to take it one week at a time, and again, I know it’s cliché, but we keep talking about you just have to do a great job today, and today is a really hard Tuesday practice, and if we train the way we train, then Saturdays will take care of themselves. If we stay focused, don’t get distracted, those type of things. But it’s the same thing, it’s the same people, I’m sure, who had those doubts early on, and now they’re excited about what they see, and that’s great, but that has nothing to do with us. This is about the way we go to work every day, and we have to just stay focused on our jobs.”

The RedHawks have one victory in three tries this season, crushing the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at home in between one-sided road losses to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Cincinnati.

Out of 130 FBS teams, they rank 115th in passing yards per game (162.7) and 116th in rushing yards per game (104.3).

“Obviously a great, great football program, a great, great football team — very well-coached, loaded with talent at every position,” Miami head coach Chuck Martin said of Ohio State, according to the Dayton Daily News. “They have great players backed up by great players. There’s going to be a physical mismatch. None of the kids that are recruited to play at Ohio State were looking at Miami of Ohio and vice versa. I said it’s kind of like going to recess and they’ve got the first 85 picks. You’d do pretty well at recess.”