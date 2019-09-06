How to Watch Patriots Games Online Without Cable 2019

The cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Patriots game is Hulu With Live TV. For more info about Hulu With Live TV and other live stream options, read on below.

Another year, another season with the New England Patriots as defending champions and one of the top Super Bowl favorites.

Patriots games in 2019 will be on either CBS (9 games–televised in select markets), Fox (2 games–televised in select markets), NBC (3 games–nationally televised) or ESPN (1 game–nationally televised), while one of the Fox games (Oct. 10 vs New York Giants) will also be on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Patriots games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Patriots Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN (CBS, Fox and NBC are available live in Boston and other select markets)

Price: $44.99 per month

Not only is this the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Patriots game this season, but Hulu With Live TV also comes with Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch Patriots games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Patriots Channels Included: CBS, Fox, NBC (all available live in Boston and other select markets), NFL Network, NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on)

Price: $54.99 per month; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

ESPN isn’t included, but if you can find a different way to watch the one Patriots game on ESPN in 2019, FuboTV is a fantastic option. It comes with 100-plus channels in the main bundle, it includes NFL Network and NFL RedZone (Sports Plus add-on), it has some Fox games in 4K and it’s largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch Patriots games live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

If you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 9 of them for the Patriots this year), and you can find a different way to watch the other games, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots CBS games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Same as above, this is another good option if you’re just looking to watch in-market CBS games (there are 9 of them for the Patriots this year) and can find a different way to watch the other games. This is the same as the Amazon Prime CBS channel, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Patriots CBS games on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Out-of-Market Games

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Patriots games and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Watch Games on Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them later in the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Patriots 2019 Season Preview

The Patriots went 11-5 last season en route to their sixth Super Bowl title; all six have come under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who turned 42 in August, completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 2018.

He’ll have a remade receiving corps at his disposal in 2019. Over the offseason, New England added veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas and a pair of undrafted free agents in Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski to a group that already included Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Phillip Dorsett.

The Patriots also drafted wideout N’Keal Harry in the first round in April. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll be available after the first eight weeks of the season.

“We’re certainly working at it. The quarterback-receiver relationship is very unique,” Brady told WEEI of his chemistry with new Patriots receivers, according to MassLive.com. “I’ve played with a lot of great players, a lot of great receivers. I feel like I know what a great receiver plays like, what their attitude is like. Not many of the guys have been out there that long. I have a lot of experience with Julian. I have a lot of experience with Phil. I have some experience with Josh, very limited experience with Demaryius, N’Keal, Jakobi, and Gunner.”

Brady added: “It’s one thing to predict how it’ll go, it’s another to go actually out there and do it. We’re going to try to put as much work as we can in from now until the end of the season for us to actually be at our best. We’re not a finished product. We won’t be that way for a long time. We’re going to try to build every single day.”

The Patriots rebuilt their defensive line in the offseason, letting their 2018 sack leader Trey Flowers walk and doing the same with 2015 first-round pick Malcolm Brown.

New England then traded for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Michael Bennett and signed free agent Mike Pennel.

“Yeah, I’m not really sure what the future holds for our defense,” secondary and safeties coach Steve Belichick said, according to Patriots.com. “Each year, we just try and build as much chemistry and camaraderie with the unit as we can. I can’t really speak on last year or years past versus this year. We’re just kind of worried about the team that we’ve got right now. We’ll just try and put the best product we can out on the field.”