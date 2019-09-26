How to Watch ‘Perfect Harmony’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Bradley Whitford stars in Perfect Harmony, a new comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one.

‘Perfect Harmony’ Series Premiere Preview

Joining Whitford in the cast are Anna Camp (True Blood, Mad Men), Tymberlee Hill (Marry Me, Search Party), Rizwan Manji (Outsourced, Mr. Robot), Will Greenberg (Workaholics, The Office), Geno Segers (Bone Tomahawk, Castle), and Spencer Allport (Zero).

Following in Episode 2 titled “Fork Fest,” Arthur defies local customs and the choir pays for his rudeness. For Cash’s sake, Ginny vows to say nothing bad about Wayne. A trailer for the new series is below.

Whitford, a classically trained stage actor, gained overnight fame as the sarcastic yet vulnerable Josh Lyman on NBC’s iconic Emmy Award-winning drama The West Wing. Working successfully and simultaneously in theater, film, and television, Whitford is a highly sought-after talent in Hollywood. Bradley is currently guest-starring as Commander Lawrence, the architect of Gilead’s economy, in the third season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. On the film side, he appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters alongside Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, and Millie Bobby Brown; Brie Larson’s The Unicorn Store, which stars Larson along with Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack. He also recently co-starred in the crime drama Destroyer alongside Sebastian Stan and Nicole Kidman.

Lesley Wake Webster (Kitchen Confidential, Life In Pieces) is the creator, writer, and executive producer. Jason Winer serves as director and executive producer. Whitford, Adam Anders, and Jon Radler are executive producers.