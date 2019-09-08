How to Watch Rams vs Panthers Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams are recharged and reloaded after a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl last season but get a tough test out of the gate with the Carolina Panthers, another squad expected to compete in the NFC.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Panthers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Charlotte) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Panthers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Los Angeles and Charlotte). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Rams games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Panthers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including Los Angeles and Charlotte). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Panthers on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rams vs Panthers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Rams vs Panthers Preview

Despite all the explosive offense the Rams put up last season, the team putting up just a field goal in the Super Bowl LIII left a sour taste in the mouths of most.

Much of that is linked to the health of running back Todd Gurley, who was an MVP candidate until a mysterious knee injury slowed him for the latter half of the season and the playoffs.

There was still some skepticism surrounding the healthy of Gurley, who’s entering his fifth season in the NFL. However, Rams skipper Sean McVay said that his running back is a full go for the opener against the Panthers.

“I think there is a curiosity of, an excitement and anticipation on just getting a chance to play real football and kind of roll it out there and see how we look,” McVay said. “I think the guys are excited. But I’m excited to see Todd Gurley continue to do his thing. And he looks good, he’s feeling good, and we’re looking forward to Sunday.”

Gurley shook off the injury concerns, saying his knee is “fine.”

“It’s just football, bro,” Gurley said. “Been playing it my whole life. Just another season.”

The Panthers have injury concerns of their own entering the contest, with Cam Newton suffering a foot injury in the preseason. However, he was not listed on the team’s injury report this week and should be a full go.

The Panthers were left on the outside looking in on the playoffs last season, finishing 7-9 after a 6-2 start to the season.

Much of those struggles can be linked to Newton’s late-season lull, a side effect of a bum shoulder that limited him from throwing the ball downfield at the end of last season. He had surgery to fix it in the offseason.

“I actually look forward to it. I embrace this whole process because it’s made me feel like a rookie again,” Newton told The Sporting News. “Learning certain things, learning new mechanics, focusing on the little nuances of playing a quarterback position and trying to master it. So at this point in my career, it’s not about velocity. It’s not about throwing a ball 70 yards. It’s about efficient football that’s gonna win football games.”

After the Rams, the Panthers will host their division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

L.A. heads home to host Drew Brees and the Saints in a game that will feature some of the NFL’s top offensive talent.

