How to Watch Ravens vs Dolphins Online Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins have either shipped off or cut multiple key pieces of their roster, but will try to put a viable product on the field as the Baltimore Ravens visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for the season opener.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Miami) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Baltimore and Miami) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Dolphins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Ravens vs Dolphins Preview

After a series of moves that reshaped and stripped down the roster in Miami, the Dolphins are have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl at 250-1.

Miami collected draft picks with a series of recent trades for offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso. The trio had made a combined 137 starts the past three seasons for the Dolphins.

A staggering players 14 players have joined the Dolphins over the past 10 days, including two — Julien Davenport and defensive end John Jenkins — have starting spots on the depth chart.

The Dolphins admit they’re not tanking, but it’s hard to think otherwise when analyzing the recent moves.

”I like that we’ve been aggressive trying to bring in players that we feel will help this team and better the roster,” first-year Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told The Associated Press. ”I like that aggressive approach.”

The Dolphins will be sending out NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback. The former Harvard University standout beat out second-year QB Josh Rosen, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft.

“I’m excited to get out there and lead this team and do the best I can out there,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s a situation I’ve been in for multiple franchises and I’ll lean on my experience a little bit and try to get the guys out there, everybody on the same page and communication and a lot of excitement.”

The Ravens opted to stick with their guy at QB in Lamar Jackson, who still has a ways to go as a passer but is one of the elite athletes in the NFL with the ball in his hands. He wants to put on a show in his homecoming, having grown up just a short drive from where he grew up.

“I just can’t wait to get in that environment. I know it’s going to be crazy. Fans are going to be going wild. I just can’t wait to put on a show.

“A lot of people keep hitting me up, telling me they’re going to be out there. I probably won’t see them all. (But) they’ll see me.”

The Ravens added rookie pass-catchers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin in the draft, and acquired running back Mark Ingram II in free agency.

However, Baltimore — which sported the NFL’s best defense a year ago — lost some pieces as well, most notably linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Ravens Games Without Cable in 2019