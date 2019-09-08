How to Watch Redskins vs Eagles Online Without Cable

With a healthy Carson Wentz under center, the Philadelphia Eagles have their eyes set on a Super Bowl run, which begins against their NFC East rival Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Washington, DC and Philadelphia) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Washington, DC and Philadelphia). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Redskins and Eagles games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including Washington, DC and Philadelphia). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Eagles on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Redskins vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Redskins vs Eagles Preview

The Redskins and Eagles enter the season with vastly different expectations, which is reflected in the spread for the kickoff contest for both squads.

The Eagles are a 10.5-point favorite against Washington, the largest of the weekend.

Premier among the catalyst for the Eagles is quarterback Carson Wentz, who signed a lucrative four-year extension in the offseason. His last two seasons have ended early, with torn ACL/LCL in his left knee — the year the Eagles went on the win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles — and then last year due to of a stress fracture in his back.

“I feel more than ready,” Wentz told ESPN. “The offseason has been great, the preparation, everything, it’s all there, and we’re ready to go. And for me, just trying not to press, and just try to play ball, and be myself again. I’m excited to go do that on Sunday.”

DeSean Jackson returned to the Eagles this offseason and will face another one of his former teams in the Redskins. After being released by the Eagles in 2013, he spent three years with Washington and two with Tampa Bay.

“It’s going to be a very special occasion,” Jackson told the Associated Press. “I’ve been looking forward to this since I’ve been back. All I can think about is the first time when I’m entering the field into the Linc.”

On the Redskins side, a lot of eyes will be on the quarterback position, where journeyman Case Keenum is drawing the start. He’s started for four teams in five years and will have a short leash in Washington, with rookie Dwayne Haskins waiting in the wings.

Keenum last played at the Eagles home Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship two season ago. Philly scored 38 unanswered en route to a lopsided 38-7, going on to win the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

“It took a while,” Keenum said about getting over that loss. “It was tough. It’s been a long time since then. It’s a new team, it’s a new year and that’s what is so great about the NFL.”

A former Eagle on the Redskins roster is Wendell Smallwood, who won a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia. Like Jackson, he’s excited to get a shot at his former squad.

“It’s going to be a fistfight with those boys Sunday,” Smallwood said. “I kind of let the guys know we’re going to have to be physical. I know they like to let the D-line get after it.”

