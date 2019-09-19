How to Watch ‘Return to Downton Abbey’ Special Online

Return to Downton Abbey premieres tonight on NBC at 8/7 c. The special focuses on the acclaimed period drama and what made it so special. It will also include interviews with the cast and crew as they complete the spinoff film.

For those who are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, there are still a few other ways to watch the show online as well. Individual episodes of the show as well as the entire season is up for purchase on Amazon. Fans who have cable subscriptions can use their TV provider information to watch episodes of the show on the NBC website as they air, also.

For more information on the new show, read on below.

Preview

NBC reports that Return to Downton Abbey will be hosted by Derek Hough and will be filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. Julian Fellowes, the show’s main writer, recently talked to Town and Country Magazine about its much-anticipated return.

“I didn’t initially think that there would be a film, but I realized that there was a kind of continuing affection for the show, and there seemed to be an appetite for a film,” he explained. “But I also knew there was a time limit because we didn’t want to leave it too long. So we had to sort of buckle up. It was about a year after the series finished that I realized we were going to make a film, and I started thinking properly about what it would consist of.”

Fellowes also talked about the ensemble cast, and how he managed to juggle all of the characters in the upcoming film. “Well, my process was that we couldn’t have more than we could handle,” he admitted. “Everyone who came into the movie had to have a narrative reason for being there, at some point they had to have their moment, and all the stories in the movie had to be competed. In a series, you don’t have to complete everything in an episode, you can have lots of stories that go on for three, four, five episodes. But in a movie, you can’t. You can’t say wait until the next film before you know how this works out.”