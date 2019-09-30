How to Watch ‘Robot Chicken’ Season 10 Online Without Cable

Seth Green and Matthew Senreich’s Robot Chicken returns to Adult Swim for the premiere of its 10th season. The stop-motion sketch comedy show will continue mashing up nostalgia, pop culture, and current events in 11-13 minute bite-size episodes.

Season 10 of Robot Chicken premieres Sunday, September 29, at midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

‘Robot Chicken’ Season 10 Premiere Preview

The always hilarious stop-motion sketch show Robot Chicken returns tonight at midnight with the show’s mascot nerd reflecting on the series’ 10th season. That is, until Shredder shows up to suck the blood out of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Par for the course.

Season 10 will also feature the series’ 200th episode. Official episode descriptions for the first two episodes of the season (which air back-to-back tonight) read:

Episode 1: “Ginger Hill In: Bursting Pipes”

Robot Chicken Writers tell us what can take down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Popeye and crew get rebooted to fit in with today’s audience. Bitch Pudding takes on the role of a Handmaid.

Episode 2: “Bugs Keith In: I Can’t Call Heaven, Doug”

The Robot Chicken crew shows us what events made Harold start drawing with his purple crayon. Jerry Seinfeld and The Joker have a very explosive chat in Jerry’s car. Miss Frizzle jumps on board the Fortnite Battle Bus and rides into battle.

“With the 200th episode, because it’s also the end of the season, we wanted to do something different. We wanted to do something more in line with our 100th episode that featured a little bit of extra mythology with the chicken escaping from the scientists’ lair and then having to fight his way through the scientist’s castle past all of the stars of previous seasons to rescue his beloved that the scientist had entrapped,” Green told Collider. “We wanted to do something that felt befitting of this milestone. And so I’m really excited about the episode. I’m really happy with the narrative that we constructed with the shape of it with the guest stars that we got. And especially how it ends.”

Robot Chicken uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. The series debuted February 2005 and remains among the top-rated original series on Adult Swim. Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Green and Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.