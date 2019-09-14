How to Watch SDSU vs Drake Football Online

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team will host the Drake Bulldogs at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday.

Drake vs South Dakota State Preview

Drake followed up their season-opening 47-7 defeat at the hands of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks by falling 10-7 to the Division II Truman State Bulldogs last week in their home opener.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what we’re lacking right now, and we’re lacking some firepower on the offensive side of the ball, we’re making mistakes on special teams,” first-year head coach Todd Stepsis said, according to The Des Moines Register. “That was the name of the game today.”

Drake freshman quarterback Ian Corwin went 16-of-34 for 205 yards, and touchdown, and an interception. He took five sacks.

Truman State’s Lawrence Woods opened the second half by returning the kickoff 87 yards for a 10-0 lead. The Division II squad also blocked a punt and a field goal.

Stepsis was promoted to head coach this offseason after five seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“It was great,” Stepsis said of his first home game as head coach, per the Register. “I love being at home, our fans, our families. Any time we can play in Drake Stadium is great. It’s just you wish the outcome was different.

“But, at the end of the day, we’ve just got to figure out what we can do better, get the positives out of this big negative and take on South Dakota State next week.”

The Jackrabbits bounced back from a 28-21 road loss to the Minnesota Gophers in their season opener to crush new Division I squad the Long Island Sharks last week.

“We didn’t think it’d be easy,” head coach John Stiegelmeier said after taking his team’s the home opener, according to the Argus Leader. “But I’ll credit [Long Island] for making it maybe tougher than our players thought it would be.”

Freshman starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs suffered a hand injury in the loss to the Gophers, opening the door for Kanin Nelson to make his first career start against the Sharks.

The redshirt junior completed 6 of 8 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, and added another score with his legs. Nine different players had at least one carry for the Jackrabbits, who ran 42 times for 186 yards.

“It was a good feeling,” Nelson said of his first start, per the Argus Leader. “I just wanted to come out and establish tempo and create some rhythm. I think I made some good plays and made some bad plays but overall it was a learning experience, and I think I handled it well. There’s always room to improve, and that’s what I’m gonna be focused on.”