How to Watch South Dakota State vs Southern Utah Football Online

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch South Dakota State vs Southern Utah live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Southern Utah vs South Dakota State Preview

The Jackrabbits nearly opened their season with an upset. South Dakota State led the Minnesota Golden Gophers by one in the fourth quarter before surrendering a 1-yard touchdown run with under six minutes remaining and falling 28-21.

They’ve since secured a pair of blowout home victories over the Long Island Sharks and the Drake Bulldogs.

Despite outgaining those foes 324-123 and 534-289, respectively, the Jackrabbits were disappointed after each performance.

“Obviously we haven’t played as well as we can,” redshirt junior linebacker Logan Backhaus said after last week’s 38-10 victory over the Bulldogs, according to the Argus Leader. “We’re getting better every week, we’re learning new stuff and we hope to elevate that so we’re playing our best at the end of the season. But yeah, it’s felt weird these last two games for some reason. I don’t know what it is, but we need to play better as a defense.”

Against SUU, the Jackrabbits defense will be tasked with slowing down sophomore running back Lance Lawson, a pass-catching specialist who’s second in the nation with 28 grabs.

“They’re gonna find ways to get [Lawson] the ball,” South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier said, per the Argus Leader. “We have to be aware of where he is on the field, and a big part of that will be with the pass rush. If they’re gonna throw it a bunch, we’ve got to get a pass rush on them.”

The Thunderbirds, after suffering a pair of road blowouts to the UNLV Rebels and the Northern Iowa Panthers, edged the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 45-38 in overtime in their home opener last week.

Sophomore running back Thomas Duckett ran a touchdown in from two yards out with 1:12 remaining in regulation to tie things up, then redshirt junior back James Felila scored on an 11-yard rush on the first possession of overtime before the defense sealed the victory.

Duckett and Felila combined to rush 21 times for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Helbig went 35-of-48 for 375 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.

“I just want to thank the crowd,” Thunderbirds head coach Demario Warren said, according to the SUU athletics website. “We had a great crowd out here, and we’ve had our struggles over the last year and a half now, and we really appreciate the crowd. … The one thing I can say about this group is that they’re relentless. They’re mentally tough, physically tough and they are relentless. They kept coming back play after play.”