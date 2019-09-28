How to Watch SNL Season 45 Premiere Online

Season 45 of Saturday Night Live premieres tonight, on September 28, 2019. For those of you who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you to choose from. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” TIME: The general time slot is from 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET/8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. CT. But, the season 45 premiere will air from 11:29 p.m. – 1:02 a.m. ET/8:29 p.m. – 10:02 p.m. PT and 10:29 p.m. – 12:02 a.m. CT.

SNL CHANNEL: SNL airs on the NBC network.

SNL SEASON 45 CAST CHANGES: Prior to the start of the new season, Leslie Jones, who joined the show for season 40, decided to leave. Jones confirmed the news on her Instagram, writing, “Yes, it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart!! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you.” She continued, “One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating.”

Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Shane Gillis were brought on board, but Gillis was let go before season 45 even started, after receiving backlash for racist remarks he had previously made. The other cast members involved this season include:

Beck Bennett

Aidy Bryant

Michael Che

Pete Davidson

Mikey Day

Heidi Gardner

Colin Jost

Kate McKinnon

Ego Nwodim

Alex Moffat

Kyle Mooney

Chris Redd

Cecily Strong

Kenan Thompson

Melissa Villaseñor

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” SEASON 45 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode host is Woody Harrelson and the musical guest is Billie Eilish.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” SEASON 45 EPISODE 2: This episode will air on October 5, 2019 and the host is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” SEASON 45 EPISODE 3: For episode 3, the host is set to be David Harbour, with musical guest Camila Cabello. It will air on October 12, 2019.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” SEASON 45 ADDITIONAL NEWS: Kristen Stewart is scheduled to appear as the host of the show on November 2, 2019. Eddie Murphy will appear as host on December 21, 2019, according to Entertainment Weekly.