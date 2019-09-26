How to Watch ‘Sunnyside’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Set in New York City, NBC’s new series Sunnyside follows Garrett Modi (Kal Penn), a former New York City councilman who finds his calling when faced with immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.

Sunnyside premieres Thursday, September 26, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘Sunnyside’ Series Premiere Preview

Garrett Modi (Penn) was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties, and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and his own stupidity), it was all caught on tape and it ended his career.

When we first meet Garrett in the premiere, he’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help–giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.

In the series’ second episode, “The Ethiopian Executioner” (airing October 3), Garrett and Griselda suspect Hakim is involved in something suspicious. Brady takes refuge in Jun Ho and Mei Lin’s high society life.

Starring alongside Penn is Diana Maria Riva as Griselda, a hardworking Dominican immigrant and one of Garrett’s students. Joel Kim Booster plays Jim Hao, a member of a wealthy Asian family seeking American citizenship. Other stars of the series are Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte.

Although reviews have been mixed, some critics feel the series has loads of potential. “If Sunnyside leans into spontaneity and surprises-just as Community quickly turned away from Britta and Jeff to focus on the most chemistry-laden couple on the show, Troy and Abed-then it could evolve into a show worth sticking with,” wrote AV Club‘s Sulagna Misra.

Robert Rorke of the New York Post wrote, “With his easy charm, smart script and diverse cast, [Kal] Penn may help the network deliver something that’s been eluding it—a comedy that’s timely and winning.”

Penn has also appeared on the Netflix drama Designated Survivor and is known for his roles on House, How I Met Your Mother, and the Harold and Kumar franchise. He will write and executive produce Sunnyside along with Matt Murray. Michael Schur is on board as supervising executive producer. David Miner and Dan Spilo are additional executive producers.