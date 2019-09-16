How to Watch So You Think You Can Dance 2019 Finale Online

The season 16 finale of So You Think You Can Dance premieres tonight from 8-10 p.m. ET on Fox. The final four contestants vying to join the ranks of America’s Favorite Dancers, as well as $250,000 and a cover article in “Dance Spirit,” includes Gino Cosculluela, Bailey Munoz, Mariah Russell and Sophie Pittman.

Four Finalists Will Compete For The Grand Prize of $250,000 & Title of ‘America’s Favorite Dancer’

Season 16 of SYTYCD has already seen some incredible talent with a wide array artists, from skilled ballroom and contemporary dancers to impressive tap dance routines and some truly astonishing hip hop performances. Sadly, not all of the dancers were able to move on to the top four, and several talented artists have been eliminated along the way, including Benjamin Castro, Anna Linstruth, Eddie Hoyt, Stephanie Sosa, Ezra Sosa, and Madison Jordan.

However, fans still have four incredible dancers left in the competition: Bailey Munoz was a semi-finalist on season 5 of America’s Got Talent and has appeared on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up in the past, while Mariah Russell is a 19-year-old contemporary dancer who the judges have hailed as “sensational” throughout the season. Gino Cosculluela starred on hit show Dance Moms across from dancing star Maddie Ziegler, and Sophie Pittman is another 18-year-old contemporary dancer from Tennessee who has continued to impress viewers all season.

According to Gold Derby, Munoz is slated as the favorite for the season 16 winner after last week’s performance, with 8/13 odds of being named America’s Favorite Dancer. Cosculluela now ranks second with 4/1 odds, and Russell is in a close third with 9/2 odds. Although Pittman is clearly talented enough to make it to the final four, she is the underdog, with with 100/1 odds, Gold Derby reports.

Tune in to So You Think You Can Dance season 16 finale on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and don’t forget to cast your vote!

