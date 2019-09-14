How to Watch TCU vs Purdue Football Online Without Cable

The Purdue Boilermakers football team will host the TCU Horned Frogs at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TCU vs Purdue on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TCU vs Purdue on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TCU vs Purdue on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

TCU vs Purdue Preview

The Horned Frogs haven’t played since they blasted the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 39-7 at home on August 31.

TCU utilized a pair of quarterbacks, Kansas State transfer Alex Delton and true freshman Max Duggan, in the victory. Head coach Gary Patterson said on Monday that both will play against the Boilermakers.

“I’ve got 50,000 armchair quarterbacks to how to do it. Obviously everybody would like to have one designated guy,” Patterson said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “One’s a true freshman, one’s a fifth-year senior. You keep everybody involved.”

Delton completed 10 of 22 passes for 119 yards and carried the ball seven times for a game-high 67 rushing yards.

Duggan went 16-of-23 for 165 yards and a touchdown, and added a score with his legs. He helmed all three of the Horned Frogs’ touchdown drives.

“I expect at some point in time it’ll be very obvious who the guy is who should take most of the snaps,” Patterson said, per the Star-Telegram.

Purdue lost 34-31 on the road in their 2019 debut, surrendering a last-second field goal to Nevada Wolfpack freshman kicker Brandon Talton.

They rebounded by demolishing the Vanderbilt Commodores 42-24 at home last week.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar leads the nation in passing yards (932) and total offense (968), and his nine touchdown passes are tied for the most in the country, but he suffered a blow to the head late in the victory over Vandy, which could keep him out against the Horned Frogs.

“He’s still in concussion protocol and we’re going to let it play out and it will be a game-time decision,” head coach Jeff Brohm said on Thursday, according to the Journal & Courier.

Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer would start in Sindelar’s place if the veteran can’t go.

“Well, we’re definitely getting excited for this upcoming weekend,” Brohm said on Monday, according to 247Sports. “I think that we made a few strides this past week where guys competed and played hard, and we showed some grit and toughness and we found a way to win in front of a great crowd we thought, which we’re very thankful for all the support we got this past weekend, and we’re looking forward to having a night game in our stadium against a very good TCU opponent coached by Coach Patterson who does a tremendous job, plays football at a high level, and we’ll have our hands full.

“I think they’re very athletic on defense. That’s been their strength, two really good defensive tackles, two really, really good corners, and it’ll be a challenge for us.”