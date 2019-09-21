How to Watch TCU vs SMU Football Online Without Cable

The TCU Horned Frogs football team will host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

SMU vs TCU Preview

In their second season under head coach Sonny Dykes, the Dallas-based Mustangs are 3-0, off to their best start since 1984. They’re scoring 44.3 points per game, the 18th-highest mark out of 130 FBS teams.

SMU went 5-8 last year, losing to their local rivals 42-12 in the teams’ 98th meeting.

“I think our guys are playing better, playing with a little more confidence, playing faster, better understanding of the scheme, we have more depth than we had,” Dykes said Monday, according to 247Sports. “So I think we’re just a year better than we were last year. More mature and I think we’re just a bigger, faster, stronger team and a team that’s playing with some confidence. That’s what we’ve got to do is just keep getting better and improving.”

The Horned Frogs lead the all-time series 51-40-7 and have dominated of late, taking 11 of the rivalry’s last 12 installments.

“Our goal is not to upset TCU, our goal is to play for a conference championship and win a conference championship,” Dykes said, per 247Sports. “We’d like to beat TCU along the way, without a doubt, but I have the same goals and aspirations that [TCU head coach Gary Patterson] does.

“Gary wants to win the Big 12. We want to do the same thing. We want to win the American Athletic Conference. So we play TCU in a non-conference game. It’s a big deal, without a doubt. Because it’s a Top 25 team and it’s a good football team and it’s a measuring stick for us to see how far we’ve come in a year and how much we’ve improved and it gives us some credibility.”

TCU opened their season by blasting the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions 39-7 at home. They then hit the road and took down the Purdue Boilermakers 34-13.

Patterson’s side ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (62) and 13th in passing yards allowed per game (147.5). Their Saturday foes are 23rd in rushing yards per game (249.7) and 24th in passing yards per game (300.3).

“I think [SMU’s offense] doesn’t try to do a whole lot, but they do it very well,” Patterson said Tuesday, according to The Dallas Morning News. “People ask me which offenses I don’t want to defend. It’s the ones who do it well.

“They throw the timing routes well. They throw the deep routes well. And they run the football. And they have running backs who can rotate, so that keeps people fresh.”