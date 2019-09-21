How to Watch Texas State vs Georgia St Football Online

The Texas State Bobcats will host the Georgia State Panthers at Bobcats Stadium on Saturday as each squad begins Sun Belt play.

Georgia State vs Texas State Preview

The Bobcats are still in search of their first victory of the season, having lost to the Texas A&M Aggies, the Wyoming Cowboys, and, most recently, the SMU Mustangs.

Last week, Texas State remained in striking distance at halftime, trailing 13-3, but the floodgates opened in the second half for a 47-17 Mustangs win.

“You look at the defense and the way they’re playing, they come out of the first half giving up only 13 points in that first half on eight drives,” head coach Jake Spavital said, according to The University Star. “That’s pretty good. Credit to the defense, but (in) the second half the defense was worn down and we couldn’t really get much going on offense.”

He added: “We’ve got to put these three games behind us. Those were three quality opponents. Now, we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow and keep correcting and getting better as a team.”

The Bobcats rushed 29 times for just 16 yards. SMU dominated on the ground, amassing 390 yards and 5 touchdowns on 56 carries.

“Anytime you don’t win there is frustration,” redshirt senior linebacker Bryan London said, per The University Star. “I wasn’t recruited here to play offense. At the end of the day, we gave up 47 points. The offense, they did what they did, but we can play better.”

Texas State topped Georgia State 40-31 on the road last season, outgaining the Panthers 489-445 and winning the turnover battle 2-0.

“We beat [Georgia State] last year so I think there is some confidence just in terms of knowing we can play with these guys,” Spavital said, per The University Star. “We just have to play better together. That’s what it comes down to.”

Georgia State opened their 2019 campaign with a stunning 38-30 upset of the Tennessee Volunteers on the road. They then bested the Furman Paladins 48-42 at home before suffering a 57-10 road defeat at the hooves of the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Panthers were helpless against Western Michigan’s running game, conceding 450 yards and 7 touchdowns on 44 carries. The Broncos didn’t turn the ball over, while Georgia State coughed it up three times.

“They were able to do pretty much anything they wanted to do offensively,” head coach Shawn Elliott said after the loss, according to 247Sports. “It was a poor effort defensively. There will be a lot of humbled men in that locker room and rightfully so. We will get in there and talk to them and get ready for conference play to start next week.”