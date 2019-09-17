How to Watch ‘The American Game’ Documentary Series Online

ESPN will debut The American Game, a college football documentary series, on Tuesday night.

‘The American Game’ Preview

ESPN teamed up with the Emmy Award-winning Herzog & Company to create the 11-part documentary series in honor of the 150th season of college football.

According to an ESPN press release, “The American Game” will “focus on college football’s extraordinary narrative by exploring themes that have made the sport an integral component of the American landscape” and “will be a definitive look at the history of college football as not just a sport, but as a cultural phenomenon as well.”

On Thursday, the network and the production company will debut “The Greatest,” another 11-part series, which will rank “the all-time best uniforms, rivalry games, voices, and ‘What Ifs?’ among other subjects,” per the press release.

“The history of college football is ripe for this kind of deeper dive into the topics and stories that make it so compelling,” executive producer and ESPN vice president John Dahl said, per the press release. “By exploring it on and off the field through various themes, we have the opportunity to entertain and enlighten fans with fresh and engaging content week after week.”

Herzog & Company, founded by CEO Mark Herzog, produced the 2019 CNN documentary series “The Movies.” They also made “The Sixties,” The Seventies,” “The Eighties,” “The Nineties,” and “The 2000s” for the same network, and won an Emmy for the 2011 History channel documentary “Gettysburg.”

“I started working for a company that did a lot of behind the scenes documentaries, and then I formed my own company about 20 years ago (Herzog & Company/HCO),” Herzog told IndieWire in 2014, in the midst of the original airing of “The Sixties.” “Our bread and butter in the beginning was working on making-of documentaries about movies and TV shows. What I came to realize was I was basically learning the art of documentary. As much as that making-of documentary might be a marketing tool for the film itself, it was still shooting hours and hours of behind-the-scenes footage, doing countless interviews, and crafting a story.

“So I cut my teeth in a little documentary by doing hours and hours and hours of behind-the-scenes documentaries, and [then] got into the world of legitimate documentaries when we did ‘We Stand Alone Together,’ which was the companion documentary to the HBO miniseries ‘Band of Brothers.’ I was a co-producer on that. It was a feature length film that aired on HBO almost as the eleventh episode of the 10-part miniseries. If you remember watching it, it starts with the veterans talking about a certain subject and then it goes back in time narratively to the war. Those were all interviews we did. That’s how we got into real documentaries, and I’ve been doing that for the last 15 years.”