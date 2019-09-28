How to Watch The Citadel vs Samford Football Online

The Citadel Bulldogs football team will open their Southern Conference schedule by visiting the Samford Bulldogs at Seibert Stadium on Saturday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

The Citadel vs Samford Preview

The Citadel followed up their stunning 27-24 road upset of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by taking down the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 22-13 at home last week.

Junior quarterback Brian Murdaugh, who took over for fellow junior Brandon Rainey when the starter went down with a knee injury late in the Georgia Tech victory, made his first career start against Charleston Southern.

“This is a night I’ll never forget,” Murdaugh said after the win, according to The Post and Courier. “It’s a dream come true for me, coming from a small high school where not a lot of guys get to play college football. It means a lot to me. To be able to say I finally did it, I’ll remember this one forever.”

The Colleton Preparatory Academy alum led the Bulldogs in rushes (20) and rushing yards (76). He went 3-of-5 through the air for 81 yards and a touchdown.

“I have to hand it to Brian Murdaugh, this is Brian’s win,” Citadel head coach Brent Thompson said, per The Post and Courier. “He gutted through this one. He did exactly what we needed him to do. You never know when your time will come, and Brian stepped up.”

He added: “We were holding out hope, but by Thursday we knew that Brian was probably going to have to go for us. Brandon was close. It was a little touch and go. If push came to shove, he probably could have played, but I don’t know if that would have been worth it.”

Rainey will likely return to the starting lineup against Samford.

After opening their season with a pair of losses, Samford has won two straight. They bested the Wofford Terriers 21-14 on the road in their Southern Conference opener then last week crushed the out-of-conference Alabama A&M Bulldogs 55-21 at home.

Samford outgained their foes 479-445 and committed just 2 accepted penalties for 20 yards. Alabama A&M had 10 penalties go against them for 76 yards.

“I’m really excited for our guys,” Samford head coach Hatcher said, according to AL.com. “We were coming off of a huge win on the road the previous week and I was a little concerned with an out-of-conference game of maybe having a letdown. But I thought we got our legs back under us midweek, and our guys came out and played well.

“I thought defensively we made some big plays. We finally forced some turnovers, had a pick six and we had some big plays in the kicking game.”