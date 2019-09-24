How to Watch ‘The Conners’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Roseanne spinoff The Conners is back for another season of family dysfunction (sans the show’s matriarch, of course). John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and the rest of the cast are all returning for another 19 episodes that will start Tuesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Conners on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes of The Conners available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Conners on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Conners on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘The Conners’ Season 2 Premiere Preview

The show follows the Conners, a working-class family struggling to get by on a limited household income. After the death of the original show’s lead character Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), they are forced to face the daily struggles of life in their home in the fictional town of Lanford, Ill. in a way they never have before.

In the Season 2 premiere called “Preemies, Weed, and Infidelity”, Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky in the wake of Emilio’s deportation; but as the Conners know, nothing ever goes according to plan. Meanwhile, Darlene is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben, and – like her mother – Harris is caught up in a problem of her own.

On a recent episode of Good Morning America, star and executive producer Sara Gilbert previewed what’s to come for The Conners‘ second season.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. The season premiere is written by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan, and directed by Gail Mancuso.

In other series news, Golden Globe Award-winning actress Katey Sagal is returning to the show for a 10-episode arc starring as Louise, an ex-rock drummer who now manages Casita Bonita, a bar Dan frequents. Louise went to high school with Dan and is catching up on lost time with him while in Lanford. Sagal’s arc will begin in the third episode. Her character was last seen in episode eight of Season 1 where she made it very clear that she was romantically interested in Dan.

Returning with Sagal are fan-favorite guest stars including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.