How to Watch ‘The Deuce’ Season 3 Premiere Online

Season 3 of The Deuce premieres on September 9, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the HBO network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or have the HBO channel in their cable package, there are still options for you to watch the series online. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

For those who want more information about the show and the new season, from cast news to episode descriptions, read on below.

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Camera Loves You” and the plot description of the episode reads, “On the eve of 1985, a worn-out Vincent reconnects with his ex-wife, Andrea, as his open relationship with Abby grows more distant; Candy and Harvey disagree on how to navigate a fast-changing future; fresh out of rehab, Lori is put back to work.”

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 2: The second episode of the season is called “Morta di Fame” and it is set to air on Monday, September 16, 2019. The synopsis of the episode states, “Frankie takes his amateur porn business to the next level and ends up in a confrontation with Rudy, who pushesVincent to up his profits; Lori is advised to be more compliant after she dares to stand up for herself on set.”

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 3: Episode 3 is titled “Normal Is a Lie” and it will air on September 23, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “Abby befriends a graffiti artist named Pilar and takes a surprising trip downtown; Candy sets a firm line with Hank when it comes to money; Todd reexamines his priorities and asks for Paul’s support; Melissa is forced to face her past.”

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 4: “They Can Never Go Home” is the title of episode 4 this season and it will broadcast on September 30, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “Lori returns to New York for an audition and runs into some familiar faces; Candy speaks to her critics at a Women Against Pornography meeting; Alston takes a drastic step to deliver for Goldman; Vincent and Frankie celebrate an eventful birthday.”

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 5: The fifth episode will air on October 7, 2019 and the episode is called “You Only Get One”.

“The Deuce” Season 3 Episode 6: “This Trust Thing” is the title of episode 6, which will air on October 14, 2019.

“The Deuce” Season 3 Cast News: HBO reported that recurring cast members David Krumholtz, Daniel Sauli, Sepideh Moafi and Olivia Luccardi have been upped to series regulars for this season.

“The Deuce” Season 4 News: There will be no season 4 of the show, as it has been canceled, according to Deadline.